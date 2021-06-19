Gnashing teeth and sharpened knives: Woodie Anderson’s solo show at Artworks Gallery reveals an industrious, enterprising artist with a lot on her mind

Several of these tooth cross-sections frame a pair of open-mouthed figures facing each other, as if engaged in a dialog, either conversational or argumentative. In one of these, “Root of the Matter,” a shovel is poised directly above the tooth, as if ready for use in uprooting or unearthing something.

The cross-sectioned tooth in “Wisdom” reveals a single disembodied eye, while the one titled “Growth” centers on a Valentine heart and has a plant growing from its crown.

One of the show’s recurring themes is existential struggle, as reflected in a pair of images featuring a human face and hands. One of them bears the title “Holding Myself Up,” while the other is titled “Sometimes it’s all I do.”

In a related vein are several calligraphed drawings, each consisting of multicolored upper-case letters that fill the paper. One poses a question with no room for a question mark — “CAN WE BE US IN THE MIDDLE OF ALL THIS” — and another admits emotional uncertainty: “I AM NOT EVEN SURE I WANT TO KEEP THIS TOGETHER.”

On the surface, these texts are ambiguous, but they suggest an underlying emotional current that leaves them wide open to viewers’ interpretations. They’re haunting that way.