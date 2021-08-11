Great-granddaughter of Tulsa race massacre survivor to highlight three-day festival at Forsyth County Central Library

Anneliese Bruner realized the significance of her family history — a true story of survival — when she was in her 30s and received a small, red cloth-covered book from her father.
The book was titled “Events of the Tulsa Disaster by Mrs. Mary Jones Parrish,” written in 1922.
Bruner learned that she is the descendent of two of the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre — her great grandmother, Mary E. Jones Parrish, and her grandmother, Florence Mary Parrish Bruner.
At least 39 people died in the Tulsa race massacre that took place between May 31 and June 1, 1921, and resulted in 35 blocks of the Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street, being destroyed.
“I thought, ‘Why haven’t I ever known about this?’” Bruner said. “I couldn’t believe that this had happened and that my great grandmother had survived and written about it.”
Parrish’s book has been reissued with an afterward written by Bruner, a writer and editor who lives in Washington, D.C., and is titled: “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.”
On Aug. 13, Bruner will give a talk about the book at Forsyth County Central Library, as part of the Forsyth County Public Library’s Summer Reading Finale — the Tales & Tunes Festival.
Bruner said that she plans to do further research on her family history and that she hopes people who read her great grandmother’s account will come to recognize the importance of their own family stories.
“People don’t realize how important their story is,” she said. “I want to say to people, ‘You’re living history right now. You’re living history.’”
The three-day Tales & Tunes Festival will offer free events to the public, including a teen concert on the lawn hosted by L.B. the Poet at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, WXII 12 personality Talitha Vickers hosting Bruner’s talk at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, and a performance by Wayne Jones and the Greater Vision Dance Company at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
“This is our summer reading finale program, kind of a culminating series of programs,” Yolanda Foster Bolden, assistant library director said.
Bolden said that each event was designed around a specific audience.
The Aug. 12 events, which will include a band and musical artists, as well as food trucks, are designed for the teen and tween groups.
“The idea was to show our appreciation for those who participated in the summer reading and to thank them,” Bolden said.
During the event, the library system’s fall programs will be shared with festivalgoers.
The Aug. 13 events are specifically geared for adults and families. In addition to Vickers interviewing Bruner, there will be musical entertainment — Triad Area Medical Orchestra and Jazz trumpeter Galvin Crisp.
Other events on Aug. 14 include an appearance by Bolt, the mascot for the Winston-Salem Dash; a Tiger Kim Tae Kwan Do demonstration; and more music.
All events will be on the front lawn of the central library around a stage. People are welcome to bring their blankets and lawn chairs.
In case of rain, plans are to have the events under the library’s parking deck.
Brian Hart, director of the Forsyth County Public Library, said the festival was named Tales & Tunes “because we recognize that music helps to tell stories as well — telling stories about different cultures through music and sound.”
He added that Bruner’s visit to the public library is timely and that the library staff wanted to bring her story as well as her ancestors’ stories to residents of Forsyth County.
“With this being the 100th-year acknowledgment of the Tulsa race massacre, we wanted to pay respect to those that lost their lives in that event and also the way in which it impacted and shaped society as a whole,” Hart said.
