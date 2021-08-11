Great-granddaughter of Tulsa race massacre survivor to highlight three-day festival at Forsyth County Central Library

The Aug. 13 events are specifically geared for adults and families. In addition to Vickers interviewing Bruner, there will be musical entertainment — Triad Area Medical Orchestra and Jazz trumpeter Galvin Crisp.

Other events on Aug. 14 include an appearance by Bolt, the mascot for the Winston-Salem Dash; a Tiger Kim Tae Kwan Do demonstration; and more music.

All events will be on the front lawn of the central library around a stage. People are welcome to bring their blankets and lawn chairs.

In case of rain, plans are to have the events under the library’s parking deck.

Brian Hart, director of the Forsyth County Public Library, said the festival was named Tales & Tunes “because we recognize that music helps to tell stories as well — telling stories about different cultures through music and sound.”

He added that Bruner’s visit to the public library is timely and that the library staff wanted to bring her story as well as her ancestors’ stories to residents of Forsyth County.

“With this being the 100th-year acknowledgment of the Tulsa race massacre, we wanted to pay respect to those that lost their lives in that event and also the way in which it impacted and shaped society as a whole,” Hart said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.