Hanes Mall to offer contactless Santa
Santa

Santa

 Andrew Dye/Journal

VISIT FROM THE NORTH POLE: Santa and his team of elves will be in the North Court outside Belk at Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem now through Dec. 24 for the 2020 Santa photo experience. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24. Santa will not be available Dec. 7. Visits will be contactless, with families sitting 6 feet away to ensure proper social distancing. Visits must be scheduled at shophanesmall.com by choosing a date, time and buying a photo package. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during and after photos.

Fran Daniel

