Herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs from Apatosaurus to T-Rex, along with a 50-foot Megalodon shark, stomps into Winston-Salem

Children and adults will have the chance to walk among the dinosaurs next weekend when Jurassic Quest comes to Winston-Salem.

More than 50 dinosaurs of all sizes will be available for viewing July 1-3 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

“Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed — a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon,” Jurassic Quest said in a news release.

Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes. Most of the large ones move and make sounds, including roars. Some small, stationary dinosaurs are also in the exhibit.

On tour

Jurassic Quest calls its dinosaur show the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

“It’s got, by far, the most dinosaurs and marine reptiles of any show,” Marty Hoffman, aka Park Ranger Marty, said in a phone interview.

He said the megalodon shark lived after the time of dinosaurs but was added to the show because so many people kept asking for it.

Since 2013, the show has been touring dinosaur experiences across North America “to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the earth and sea millions of years ago,” Jurassic Quest said.

Paleontologists helped develop the dinosaurs, replicating details to give them the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound.

“Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life,” Jurassic Quest said.

The show

Jurassic Quest has various large, rideable life-like dinosaurs that children ages 12 and younger can ride.

“They rock back and forth and make noises,” Hoffman said.

Other offerings include dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, including a fossil dig and real fossils such as T-Rex teeth, a Triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the youngest children, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, as well as photo opportunities.

New for 2022 is “The Quest,” an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure with 10 clues. Families are encouraged to pick up a map when they enter the show then go on a journey to meet dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures, capture a Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more. At the end of this adventure, which is included with general admission, families can earn a prize.

Along with the large predators, Jurassic Quest has its own baby dinos — Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

“Those are definitely fan favorites,” Hoffman said. “You get to actually get up really close to them and sometimes touch them. Seeing a baby dinosaur is very exciting. Kids love to see the baby dinosaurs.”

He said a lot of things in the show are geared toward children, but Jurassic Quest is not just for children, saying that there’s been a time in just about everyone’s lives when they loved dinosaurs.

“There is so much to learn about dinosaurs, and the science is always changing,” Hoffman said. “In paleontology, there’s a saying, ‘Wait until Thursday,’ because what we thought we knew about a dinosaur can change in a week. It’s one fossil discovery away from being something totally different than we thought it was before.”

He added that Jurassic Quest has a lot of educational things for older people, such as the fossil exhibit area, where real dinosaur fossils are on display as well as “replicas of some more impressive dinosaur fossils.”

“It’s a spectacle for everyone, but it really depends on your level of interest in dinosaurs,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman has loved dinosaurs since he was a child.

“For me, they were these amazing, almost dragon-like animals that really existed,” he said. “They’re not fantasy. They’re real things that were on the planet. That’s just so fascinating.”

Dinosaurs are what Hoffman likes to call “gateway of science.”

“Because, if your kids are into dinosaurs, all of a sudden they’re learning about biology,” he said. “They’re learning about astronomy. They’re learning about geology. They’re learning all of these sciences just because they think dinosaurs are cool.”

Dino 411

Although Park Ranger Marty won’t be at the Winston-Salem show, families may see one of Jurassic Quest’s other dino trainers — Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb or Prehistoric Nick.

Hoffman said Jurassic Quest prides itself on being an educational experience, not just a fun adventure.

“We’ve set up a Dino 411 line,” Hoffman said. “That line will send a 411 text message directly to me, Park Ranger Marty, and I can answer your questions about dinosaurs, if you’re at the show and you see something, and you’re like, “Why is this this way?”

Tickets for the show are sold in time slots.

“The best time slots do sell out fast, so we encourage you to go to jurassicquest.com and get your tickets ahead of time,” Hoffman said.

