Holiday events are back with music, dance, art, fun events and more

Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.

2021 Photos with Santa: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Petsense, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. $15 for two prints and digital image. Guests can take pictures with cellphones. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.

Christmas Tour Through Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Guests will see, hear and taste how the early Moravians celebrated Christmas. Admission is free, but registration is required by contacting Diana Overbey at 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.

Mocksville’s Hometown Christmas Parade: 2-4 p.m. 100 N. Main St., Mocksville. Visit festivalnet.com.

31st annual Winston-Salem Holiday Parade: 5 p.m. Dec. 4 starting at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, then down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and ending at Corpening Plaza. More than 90 entries with marching bands, dignitaries, local organizations and more. Visit wsparade.org.