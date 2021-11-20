Holiday events are back with music, dance, art, fun events and more

Holiday festivities have returned, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic put them on ice.
Although the pandemic continues, presenters and their audiences have figured out ways to celebrate the season with plays, concerts, dance recitals and art exhibitions — even if it means taking continued precautions.
Here’s a list of area holiday events, including music, dance, plays, art shows and more. Don’t forget to check venue rules on masks, vaccinations, COVID-19 tests and social distancing.
Happy Holidays!
Nov. 21
“The Soul of Christmas”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, Greensboro. Join N.C. A&T Theatre Arts program for joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.
Nov. 22
It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Painting With A Twist, 633 Saint George Square, Winston-Salem. $30-$47. visit paintingwithatwist.com.
Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day 5K and Family Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. visit 5beforethefeast.org.
Nov. 26
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Black Friday Sale and Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting: 3 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. The Blooms lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the opening, the Spectacular Holiday Blooms can be viewed Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30-9 p.m. through December 30. Admission is $5 per person, free for 17 and younger. call 336-996-7888 or visit cienerbotanicalgarden.com
A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Körner’s Folly is transformed in the holidays with garland, lights and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations are recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Visit kornersfolly.org.
Nov. 27
Kernersville Christmas Shop Small Saturday: 9 a.m-4 p.m. Local vendors, 133 N. Main St., Kernersville. visit tinyurl.com/3ymvs9my.
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Deck the Halls: 10 a.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Visit yadkinvalleync.com.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Christmas in Clemmons: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Old Clemmons Gym, 6031 Stadium Drive, Clemmons. Bounce house, cotton candy, hot dogs, holiday treats, snacks, Santa and more. Visit tinyurl.com/pxtjwrfk.
Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $35-$40. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem. Visit wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
Nov. 28
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Painting With A Twist: Christmas Wreath: Noon-2 p.m. 633 Saint George Square Court, Winston-Salem. $38. Visit paintingwithatwist.com.
Merry Mishmash: Noon-4 p.m. Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, Winston-Salem. Celebrate the holidays and help the animals. Christmas trees, hayride, Santa, the Grinch and lots of fun, games and holiday treats. Visit tinyurl.com/yfrsb4mp.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem. Visit wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
Nov. 30
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50, $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. Visit reynolda.org.
Dec. 1
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50 or $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. Visit reynolda.org.
Dec. 2
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50 or $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. visit reynolda.org.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. $10. Visit tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or call 336-889-2787.
Dec. 3
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
“Christmas at the Inn”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
18th Annual Toy Drive and Semi-Formal: 8 p.m.-midnight. The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/z5uckcsa.
Dec. 4
Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of all 22 rooms in the house, filled with seasonal displays. Tours are 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Advance ticket purchases recommended. Visit kornersfolly.org.
All You Can Eat Pancakes with Santa: 8-11 a.m. Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. Highway 52, Winston-Salem. $10. tinyurl.com/5b76d657.
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Call 336-883-3508.
The 12th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Along Main Street, between Ray and State avenues, High Point. Visit uptownehighpoint.org.
Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. $25, registration required by contacting Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. Visit historicbethabara.org/events.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
2021 Photos with Santa: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Petsense, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. $15 for two prints and digital image. Guests can take pictures with cellphones. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
Christmas Tour Through Time: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Guests will see, hear and taste how the early Moravians celebrated Christmas. Admission is free, but registration is required by contacting Diana Overbey at 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.
Mocksville’s Hometown Christmas Parade: 2-4 p.m. 100 N. Main St., Mocksville. Visit festivalnet.com.
31st annual Winston-Salem Holiday Parade: 5 p.m. Dec. 4 starting at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, then down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and ending at Corpening Plaza. More than 90 entries with marching bands, dignitaries, local organizations and more. Visit wsparade.org.
Christmas Vendor Show and Visit with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Union Cross Fire and Rescue, 4401 High Point Road, Kernersville. Visit tinyurl.com/vjvybkwc.
Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Following the tree lighting, the Christmas parade will head down Main Street. Visit yadkinvalleync.com.
“Christmas at the Inn”: 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Dec. 5
2021 Photos with Santa: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Petsense, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. $15 for two prints, digital image. Guests can take pictures with cellphones. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
Holiday Markets: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Foothills Brewing and Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Over 50 vendors selling handmade items. Visit tinyurl.com/8d85b5ak.
49th annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Take-home craft kits, HPU brass quartet, Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candle-dipping in the Historical Park and more. Santa Claus visits in the Little Red Schoolhouse 1-2:30 p.m. and a mailbox for letters to Santa. Free. Visit highpointmuseum.org.
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Holiday Bazaar: 1-5 p.m. Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point. Call 336-883-3508.
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Wreath Decorating Workshops: 2-3 p.m. The Barn at Reynolda Village, 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem. $50 or $40 for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty and staff. Visit reynolda.org.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
“The Nutcracker”: Performed by the New York Ballet for Young Audiences: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Visit surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30 p.m. 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Visit tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
“Christmas at the Inn”: 6 p.m. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
Dec. 7
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Craft Night with Santa: 5-7 p.m. Chick-fil-A, 1925 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/2sh9372w.
Aspire Christmas Dance: 6-8 p.m. Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Free. To register, call 336-883-3477 or email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov.
Dec. 9
“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. Visit intothearts.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
Dec. 10
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
Caroling Fridays: 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with admission. Visit reynolda.org.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $22-$25. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass, will perform Christmas music. $25. Visit musiccarolina.org.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 10-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 11
Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. $25 per person and registration required by contacting Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. Visit historicbethabara.org/events.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. Downtown Pilot Mountain, 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Visit yadkinvalleync.com.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.$22-$25. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Santa Claus at Rural Hall Historic Train Depot: 6-8:30 p.m. Rural Hall. Tours of the Depot, Christmas music by Sara Culler Chatham, a Lionel “Polar Express” model train set raffle and more. Free, donations are appreciated. ruralhalldepot.org.
Riders In The Sky: Christmas The Cowboy Way: 7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Preferred $65, orchestra $55, balcony $35. call 336-786-7998 or visit surryarts.org.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 11-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 12
“Christmas Changes Everything”: 10:30 a.m. Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Christmas program. Visit tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc.
Holiday Market: Noon-6 p.m. Foothills Brewing, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/yuzetmjc.
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19;11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.$22-$25. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
Holiday Ornament Event at Gateway: 2-3:30 p.m. Gateway Nature Preserve, 1490 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/4k85694m.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 12-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 13
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 13-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 14
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 14-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 15
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 15-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 16
Christmas with The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: 7:30 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. $25-$30. Call 336-876-7998 or visit surryarts.org.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 16-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 17
Christmas Store: 8 a.m.-2:35 p.m. 975 Heath Church Road, Lexington. Visit tinyurl.com/4efpzzvv.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
Caroling Fridays: 3-3:30 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with admission. Visit reynolda.org.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
“A Dope Christmas”: 6:30 p.m. Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., No. 3835, Reidsville. $20. Visit tinyurl.com/phbxrn3r.
Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. Visit musiccarolina.org.
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas”: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Visit tangercenter.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 17-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 18
Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Strut 2021: 9 a.m. Radar Brewing Company, 216 E. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Visit jinglejog5k.com.
Scottish Faire in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. N.C. Scots families prepare to celebrate Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season with traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Free. Visit highpointmuseum.org.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Christmas in Mocksville: Santa & Mrs. Claus: 1-4 p.m. Main Street Park, Downtown Mocksville. Free. Visit tinyurl.com/ucb7t2f8.
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. Visit highpointtheatre.com.
Christmas for the City: 2-6 p.m. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/9xyt2stt.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Visit surryarts.org, the Andy Griffith Playhouse Facebook Page or call 336-786-7998.
Christmas Party with Diamond Edge: 7 p.m. Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. Highway 52, Winston-Salem. Visit tinyurl.com/xye6pwtd.
Christmas with the Kringles: Dec. 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, hayride, light show, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, cookie decorating, letters to Santa and hot cocoa. Reservations required. Visit millstonecreekorchards.com/events.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 18-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 19
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: 3 p.m. Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Visit surryarts.org, the Andy Griffith Playhouse Facebook Page or call 336-786-7998.
“The Nutcracker”: Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 20
“Nutcracker On-Demand Experience”: Beginning Dec. 20. Visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or call 336-721-1945.
Dec. 21
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Dec. 23
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Visit barndinner.com.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band: 9 p.m. Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Call 336-992-1250.
Ongoing
Evening Ice Skating & Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating available until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time; skates included). The Holiday Village will feature decorated trees and Kernersville’s own Blinkie Lights. Visit kornersfolly.org.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. Visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.