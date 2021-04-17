Hollywood Reporter names UNCSA costume program one of the world's Top 10

The costume design program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts is among the Top 10 of its kind in the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The program in the School of Design & Production (D&P) has been in the Top 10 since the list began in 2018. This year, wig & makeup design, another program in D&P, was also cited.

The Hollywood Reporter consulted with costume designers and professors to choose the Top 10 schools based on curriculum, extracurricular programs, class sizes, reputation, alumni success and networking opportunities.

“It is a testament to the enduring strength of the rigorous and relevant training offered at UNCSA that our school is included on important industry lists like this one year after year,” said Chancellor Brian Cole. “I am especially pleased that we continue to receive recognition this year, when our faculty and staff worked tirelessly to maintain the same high level of instruction despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, and our students worked so hard to stay safe and continue their training in person.”

The article notes that UNCSA “faced the pandemic with a mix of livestreamed, and socially distanced events, allowing students to participate in a variety of programs in theater, dance, music and opera.”