'Holy Ground Revival' offers free music, movies, theater and more this week in downtown Winston-Salem

Although the National Black Theatre Festival was postponed this year until August 2022 because of the pandemic, Truist Financial and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company are presenting a free, weeklong “Holy Ground Revival” to let festivalgoers know that the arts are still alive and well.

“Holy Ground Revival” will be held nightly from Monday, Aug. 2 through Saturday in the Winston Square Park Amphitheatre at 310 N. Spruce St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event is presented in association with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and OUT at the Movies.

Recording artist Alyson Williams featuring Reggie Buie Trio will kick off the event at 7 p.m. Monday. There will be a special guest performance by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, host of NBTF’s Words & Verses.

At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, eventgoers will be treated to movies.

“The Wiz” will be shown Tuesday. Dianna Ross plays Dorothy, who, along with her dog Toto, gets caught in a snowstorm and travels to the Land of Oz. To get home, Dorothy and her new friends — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion — ease on down the road to see the wizard.

