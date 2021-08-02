'Holy Ground Revival' offers free music, movies, theater and more this week in downtown Winston-Salem

Although the National Black Theatre Festival was postponed this year until August 2022 because of the pandemic, Truist Financial and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company are presenting a free, weeklong “Holy Ground Revival” to let festivalgoers know that the arts are still alive and well.
“Holy Ground Revival” will be held nightly from Monday, Aug. 2 through Saturday in the Winston Square Park Amphitheatre at 310 N. Spruce St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event is presented in association with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and OUT at the Movies.
Recording artist Alyson Williams featuring Reggie Buie Trio will kick off the event at 7 p.m. Monday. There will be a special guest performance by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, host of NBTF’s Words & Verses.
At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, eventgoers will be treated to movies.
“The Wiz” will be shown Tuesday. Dianna Ross plays Dorothy, who, along with her dog Toto, gets caught in a snowstorm and travels to the Land of Oz. To get home, Dorothy and her new friends — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion — ease on down the road to see the wizard.
“Digging for Weldon Irvine” will be featured Wednesday. This documentary examines the life and legacy of jazz artist Weldon Irvine, the man who penned the lyrics to the classic anthem “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.”
On Thursday, there will be a screening of “Akeelah and the Bee.” Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee.
“Holly Ground Revival” will offer “The Golden Tales of Hip-Hop” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Classic characters from various children’s tales come to life in a new way to tell a family friendly story of the celebration of life, rekindling of love and coming together as a community.
"This is a series of things in lieu of the fact that we aren't having the festival," Nigel Alston, executive director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, said. "It will provide people the opportunity to get out and experience the arts."
The company is already planning for next year's festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 1-6, 2022.
"It's going to be bigger and better," Alston said.
