ART EXHIBIT: "Piers" by Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be on display through Jan. 4 in Welborn Gallery at Yadkin County Arts Council at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The exhibit will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirding of buildings, bridges, docks and dams through her self-coined medium she calls “Needle Print." It is a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. Cary created and has been exhibiting in this medium since 2013. Gallery hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests should wear masks and remain socially distanced. Visit yadkinarts.org.