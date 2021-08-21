Humans and all types of critters are featured in local artist’s paintings

So far, in her painting, two crows are sitting on a tree, which she describes as a tree of life.

“It’s just kind of a depiction of how we transition through our lives,” Troutman-Williams said. “It’s going to be almost seasonal — spring to fall to winter.”

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: My work is usually but not limited to, representational. I paint in acrylic or oil paint on canvas or wood panel. Pet portraits are popular, but I paint humans as well. It depends on the project I’m working on, and I welcome commission work. I use color, expression and composition, to evoke calm, humor or happiness. These three things appeal to me, and I often incorporate them. I do use different styles from time to time. These styles are either a more traditional approach with a subtle color palette or a graphic-design style. This started after my “Doggone” series of dog blocks for Art-o-mat became popular. People wanted their pets painted in the same style with bright colors and white outline.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?