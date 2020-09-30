Humor and superhero pandas help heal Winston-Salem artist, photographer and photojournalist

Now that I'm older, I appreciate the process of art and letting it take me in directions I didn't expect. I find that more and more, the concepts behind the art interest me more than the final piece itself.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: I saw a show last year by Laurie Anderson at MASS MoCA art museum in Massachusetts. She is a singer and performance artist, but she has branched out into visual art. That opened my eyes to virtual reality in art and how it's pushing the boundaries of what we even consider to be art. There I was, wearing a VR headset, flying through her piece “Chalkwall.”

Nick Cave's Soundsuits also inspire me. His pieces blend sculpture and fashion. He says they evolved after the Rodney King beatings and have grown into vehicles for empowerment. It made me look at art and textiles in an entirely different way. His Soundsuits are like modern-day armor, and I was fascinated by what he chose to create these superhero costumes. Some are intricately beaded, but then juxtapose a megaphone or an abacus.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?