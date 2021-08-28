In-person performances are back for UNCSA's 2021-2022 season

“I have seen many films created by UNCSA students during the past few years,” said Deborah LaVine, dean of the School of Filmmaking. “I’m very impressed by the quality of the work and the originality of vision and voice that is showcased. I am excited to see what we will accomplish together this year, and I am pleased to again be offering the films to a broader audience through our online screenings.”

School of Design and Production

In addition to providing all of the design, technical and production support for performances in dance, drama and the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute, the School of Design and Production also presents its wildly popular “Photona,” a themed multimedia show of lighting, projection and sound.

With help from a team of underclass students and mentored by Lighting Program Director Eric Rimes, each senior lighting designer creates a dazzling projection using the latest lighting equipment on loan from industry partners. Audience members can ask the designers questions and offer critiques, and at the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite piece. The free event is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in Freedman Theatre.

“This is an exciting season with rich opportunities for our student designers and technicians,” said D&P dean Michael J. Kelley. “With such a wide range of plays, musicals and operas, plus support for student films, our students are getting hands-on, real-world experience that will serve them well as they graduate and begin rewarding careers.”

