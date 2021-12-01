International artist Kyle Holbrook creates mural focused on stopping gun violence in downtown Winston-Salem

In response to recent shootings and gun violence locally and around the country, international artist Kyle Holbrook has created the “Peace Winston-Salem” mural aimed at stopping gun violence.
Holbrook painted the mural, which has other artwork nearby, on the side of a building at 704 Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. He completed it Nov. 1.
“The mural was painted in the Winston-Salem Arts District to bring maximum visibility to the message and attention to the Winston-Salem Arts Community,” Holbrook said.
The mural depicts a large hand making the universal symbol of peace with the words “Stop Gun Violence.”
Holbrook said his artwork is black and orange “because orange is the official color of gun violence awareness.”
Also, its orange background blends in with the color of a neighboring mural.
He painted the mural by hand in a contemporary street art style similar to English artist Banksy to ensure the message was conveyed to audiences.
“I’ve been checking on what’s been going on recently this year,” he said of gun violence. “I wanted to draw attention to it, so that people would know about it and be aware.”
The 8-by-7-foot “Peace Winston-Salem” is part of a National Stop Gun Violence mural tour to all 50 states.
Moving Lives of Kids, a public arts organization started by Holbrook, sponsored the mural. The organization has painted murals in 41 states and 43 countries.
Holbrook said Moving Lives of Kids wanted the murals to be large enough so that people riding or walking by could see them but small enough to enable people to take selfies with them then possibly share their selfies on social media to get the “Stop Gun Violence” message out.
The loss of friends
Holbrook grew up in a tough neighborhood in Pennsylvania where there were gangs.
“You had to be part of some group, or you couldn’t be part of social things,” he said. “Gangs were everywhere.”
He was just 14 when a friend died because of gun violence.
Now at 43, he has lost most of his friends from his childhood to gun violence.
“It’s been a lot of years that I’ve been going through different best friends at different times of my life,” he said. “The certain stories that I have where, now, I’m the only one living that can remember it.”
He said that the loss of those friends is the main reason he started doing the mural tour.
But he said the final straw for him happened less than a year ago when his mentor Rashad Byrdsong of Pittsburgh, who has been an advocate of stopping gun violence for years, lost his 15-year-old grandson to gun violence.
“I knew this kid since he was a little kid,” Holbrook said.
He said “the murals are meant to be a place of healing for the families of the victims in remembrance of lost loved ones.”
The artist
Raised in Wilkinsburg, a borough in Allegheny County, Pa., just outside of Pittsburgh, Holbrook wanted to be an artist as a child. As he began drawing and handcrafting holiday and birthday cards, his parents — both teachers — encouraged his work.
His parents also introduced him to new things such as an uncle’s farm near Ithaca, N.Y., a Native American reservation outside of Taos and a summer of capturing images across 40 states with his father, an amateur photographer.
He studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and designed T-shirts and clothing in his spare time.
During an internship teaching art at the Boys & Girls Club of Wilkinsburg, Holbrook directed some children as they created a mural, but to his amazement more children who were passing by and saw the artwork asked if they could help paint.
In 2002, Holbrook founded Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project that focuses on the arts, youth development and education.
In addition to being an artist and muralist, Holbrook is also a digital artist, graphic designer, author and filmmaker.
His completed projects include work for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Pittsburgh, 2006; the United Nations with $1 million to do murals post-Earthquake in Haiti, 2010; and the U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pa., 2007.
He also states in his bio that he was the first American to paint on the separation wall in Israel and Palestine in 2015 next to Banksy.
Moving lives
Holbrook is familiar with Winston-Salem through a friend who grew up with him in Pittsburgh and later lived in Forsyth County. He also has a godson in Charlotte and has visited downtown Winston-Salem.
“I’ve been there to visit my friend, and I’ve heard some of the gangs and things are pretty serious,” Holbrook said.
Another friend Charles Smith, also originally from Pittsburgh, lived in Winston-Salem for a year but now lives in Charlotte.
Smith, who is a project manager for Moving Lives of Kids, helped scout out locations for the “Peace Winston-Salem” mural and hopes more people will participate in MLK Mural programs.
“We try to focus on bringing different people in the community to participate,” Smith said. “That way, it brings the community closer together. To generate the conversations, we want people to share their stories and their skills. There are a lot of children and adults who have a very artistic mind.”
He said hunger is another issue that the organization tries to focus on in communities.
Next year, Holbrook hopes to return to Winston-Salem to do more programs.
“We want to do some afterschool programming and some more murals to get some local artists and definitely some youths involved,” Holbrook said.
