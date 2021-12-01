International artist Kyle Holbrook creates mural focused on stopping gun violence in downtown Winston-Salem

Moving Lives of Kids, a public arts organization started by Holbrook, sponsored the mural. The organization has painted murals in 41 states and 43 countries.

Holbrook said Moving Lives of Kids wanted the murals to be large enough so that people riding or walking by could see them but small enough to enable people to take selfies with them then possibly share their selfies on social media to get the “Stop Gun Violence” message out.

The loss of friends

Holbrook grew up in a tough neighborhood in Pennsylvania where there were gangs.

“You had to be part of some group, or you couldn’t be part of social things,” he said. “Gangs were everywhere.”

He was just 14 when a friend died because of gun violence.

Now at 43, he has lost most of his friends from his childhood to gun violence.

“It’s been a lot of years that I’ve been going through different best friends at different times of my life,” he said. “The certain stories that I have where, now, I’m the only one living that can remember it.”

He said that the loss of those friends is the main reason he started doing the mural tour.