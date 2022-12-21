Jerrod Carmichael, Paul McCartney and NBTF top year in entertainment

From emerging artists to big-name stars, Winston-Salem's arts and entertainment scene covered a lot of ground in 2022.

Here's a look at a few highlights:

Jerrod Carmichael is everywhere

Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael enjoyed an incredible year that included guest hosting "Saturday Night Live" and the premiere of his HBO special, "Rothaniel."

Carmichael came out as gay in the critically acclaimed special, delivering what the New Yorker called a "virtuoso performance." He later won an Emmy for writing the special.

A 2005 graduate of Glenn High School, Carmichael ended the year with the announcement that he has been selected to be host of the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

A Beatle in our midst

In one of the biggest concerts to ever come to Winston-Salem, Paul McCartney played a dazzling three-hour show in May at Truist Field, with songs covering the arc of his storied career.

The former Beatle was in full-charm mode while ripping through such classics as "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Something," "Live and Let Die" and "Helter Skelter" to the delight of more than 33,000 people, ranging in ages from 8 to 80.

McCartney's stop in Winston-Salem was just one of 13 on his "Got Back" tour. Traffic snarls close to the stadium resulted in hundreds of fans arriving late or aborting their trip out of frustration.

Those fortunate to avoid the traffic jams witnessed a master at the top of his craft, just a few days shy of his 80th birthday.

Return to holy ground

After COVID-19 forced its postponement in 2021, the National Black Theatre Festival made a triumphant return, drawing thousands of theater-lovers to Winston-Salem.

Over the six-day event, festivalgoers got to experience about 130 theatrical performances, as well as workshops, films, spoken word poetry, an international vendors market, tours and more.

Lisa Arrindell, known for “Madea’s Family Reunion” and “Livin’ Large” in films and the Broadway production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and Petri Hawkins Byrd, best known as a bailiff on “Judge Judy," served as celebrity co-chairs.

Replacing Redmond

The Winston-Salem Symphony spent much of the year focusing on Timothy Redmond's replacement.

Redmond, the symphony's music director since 2019, unexpectedly resigned in August 2021.

In June, the symphony announced six finalists: Andrew Grams, Paul Haas, Vladimir Kulenovic, Stilian Kirov, Vinay Parameswaran and Michelle Merrill. Each of the finalists has or will soon audition.

The announcement of the symphony’s new music director is expected in June.

McIver show at SECCA

Beverly McIver: Full Circle, opened at SECCA in early December. The retrospective exhibit includes 50 paintings from the Greensboro native and current professor of art at Duke University.

McIver was the subject of an HBO documentary, "Raising Renee." The documentary tells of McIver's experience caring for her disabled sister, Renee, the fulfillment of a promise that McIver made to her mother.

Her work can be found in the Baltimore Museum of Art, the North Carolina Museum of Art and the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro.

The exhibit runs until March 26.

Still hopping

The Downtown Arts District Association, known as DADA, will celebrate this milestone with the “25th Anniversary Hop” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Downtown Arts District.

Started in 1995, DADA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization consisting of visual and performing artists, businesses, residents and other supporters.

DADA has been presenting the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop since 1997.

Back to Bookmarks

Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors, the state's largest free book festival, had its 17th festival in downtown Winston-Salem in September.

After attracting 20,000 attendees in 2019, the festival was forced to shut down in 2020. In 2021, it returned with 5,000 festivalgoers partly in-person and partly virtual. This year's festival was fully in person.

It featured appearances by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Scott Turrow among others.