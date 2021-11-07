Joy and sadness mix well in Kernersville Little Theatre’s ‘Steel Magnolias’

Research has been part of the process, too. “In addition,” she said, “I have done a lot of research on the real family members whose story this play represents. And there’s been a lot of prayer that I will do this role and that family justice.”

Marshall has found both joys and challenges in the rehearsal process for the show.

“The close camaraderie of the women is a true joy in being in this show. The other actresses are incredible and so much fun to work with, and there is a lot of laughter,” she noted.

On the other hand, “allowing myself to go to dark places as needed to truly represent M’Lynn is very challenging,” Marshall said. “Each night after the final scene, I am completely wiped out.”

Nevertheless, as the playwright himself noted, there is a great deal of humor mixed into the interactions over the three years represented in the story. While there is sadness, there are many quirky and amusing moments among the characters.

“If you want a fun, heartwarming and, yes, a poignant story to see, then ‘Steel Magnolias’ is it,” Marshall said. “You will laugh, you will wonder, and you may even cry, so come join us. It is also a good ‘Southern’ piece that doesn’t make the characters into people to be laughed at, rather to be laughed with.”

“’Steel Magnolias’ is a beautifully-written comedy, filled with hilarious conversations between a group of Southern women who are the best of friends,” Barrans added. “This is a story of love and relationships — women who see each other in good times and bad.”