Körner’s Folly open for its 2020 Holiday Season in Kernersville

Volunteers have been busy decking the 22 rooms in Körner’s Folly with Christmas décor — from Victorian-inspired trees to garlands — in time for the house museum’s 2020 Holiday Season.
Holiday tours of Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will be from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2.
The 5,600-square-foot structure was built in 1880 by Jule Gilmer Körner, an interior and furniture designer, decorator, and painter. Originally, the house was a showroom for his design work. Room ceilings range from 5½ feet to 25 feet.
“It’s definitely our favorite time of the year,” Dale Pennington, executive director of Körner’s Folly, said.
New things and more
For the 2020 Holiday Season, visitors will find new activities at the house museum.
“The way that we keep Körner’s Folly fresh and new and exciting every year is that we have a different theme that the house is decorated in every year,” Pennington said.
This year, the theme is “Christmas Carols.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring their phones along because there are QR Codes in each room that they can use to listen to the songs that inspired the room’s decorations.
Körner’s Folly will host its first Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, featuring holiday items created by local makers and artisans. This market will be outdoors and socially distanced to follow health and safety recommendations.
“It’s a really nice way to do some holiday shopping in a safe way,” Pennington said.
In addition, evening tours, known as Christmas by Candlelight, will be offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets are available at www.kornersfolly.org.
This year, to help Körner’s Folly manage capacity and cleaning protocols, tours are available by appointment only. In addition, masks are required and tour groups are encouraged to social distance.
“We are looking forward to making this season bright for all our visitors and staff, as well as prioritizing health and safety,” Pennington said. “We encourage those who enjoy the decorations at Körner’s Folly every year as a holiday tradition, to return this season, with the reassurance that we are doing everything we can to ensure an excellent experience for everyone.”
Decorating together
All of the rooms are adopted each year by a decorating group, typically 15 different groups a year, who volunteer their time, including families and businesses.
“The whole community comes together,” Pennington said.
She said some volunteers have been decorating for years at Körner’s Folly.
“In a lot of ways, it has become a holiday tradition for them, just like touring the house has definitely become a holiday tradition for a lot of families, locally,” she said.
Connie Korner, a former executive director of Körner’s Folly, has been decorating the house museum for 15 years. She is married to Jule Korner IV, a descendent of Jule Gilmer Körner.
This year, she decorated the foyer.
“I don’t think there are any that I haven’t decorated,” she said of the rooms in the house.
Although she now lives in Asheville and was in Maryland before that, she has been driving to her hometown of Kernersville each year since 2009 for the holiday season at Körner’s Folly.
“I come back every year and spend a week just to come to the Folly and decorate a room,” Korner said, adding that other family members assist with the decorations.
“It’s a family thing,” she said. “We all respect and love the Folly.”
“During the holiday season with all 22 rooms decorated, it’s just phenomenal. It’s a great Victorian experience.”
Michael Fischer, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Kernersville, has been a volunteer decorator on different rooms for about 11 years.
Fischer, who is about 6 feet 5 inches tall, joked about how he had to work on his knees his first time as a volunteer to decorate the Folly’s children’s playroom, which has a 5 ½-foot ceiling.
“I called my sister, Dr. Amy-Jo Fischer, and I said, ‘I’m decorating over at the Folly. You want to come over and help?’” Fischer said. “She came over and helped, and she got hooked. We’ve been doing it together ever since.”
He said he likes the Folly and wants to see it continue.
“And it’s a great opportunity for me to spend time with my sister and some of our other volunteers, decorating,” Fischer said. “The house is completely different at the holidays than it is the rest of the year.”
Pennington suggests that people tour Körner’s Folly at least twice.
“At Christmas, it really is just a total holiday wonderland,” Pennington said. “The house is head to toe in Christmas décor. But I also say you have to come when it’s not decorated because that is when you can really appreciate the interior design and architectural details.”
