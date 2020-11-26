Körner’s Folly open for its 2020 Holiday Season in Kernersville

Volunteers have been busy decking the 22 rooms in Körner’s Folly with Christmas décor — from Victorian-inspired trees to garlands — in time for the house museum’s 2020 Holiday Season.

Holiday tours of Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will be from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2.

The 5,600-square-foot structure was built in 1880 by Jule Gilmer Körner, an interior and furniture designer, decorator, and painter. Originally, the house was a showroom for his design work. Room ceilings range from 5½ feet to 25 feet.

“It’s definitely our favorite time of the year,” Dale Pennington, executive director of Körner’s Folly, said.

New things and more

For the 2020 Holiday Season, visitors will find new activities at the house museum.

“The way that we keep Körner’s Folly fresh and new and exciting every year is that we have a different theme that the house is decorated in every year,” Pennington said.

This year, the theme is “Christmas Carols.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their phones along because there are QR Codes in each room that they can use to listen to the songs that inspired the room’s decorations.