LASER SHOW FUN: “Kaleideum After Dark: Laser Night” will offer a night of lasers, music and fun from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Tickets include the Planetarium Laser Show only. Museum exhibits will be closed. Arrive 10 minutes early to secure your seat. Tickets are limited to 119 per show. Laser shows are not recommended for those with photo, motion or sound sensitivities. The schedule: 5:30 p.m., “Symphony of the Stars” with nostalgic movie hits, family friendly, 30 minutes, $3 for members and $5 for non-members; 6:30 p.m., “Laser Bruno Mars,” 60 minutes, PG-13, $6 for members and $8 for non-members; 8 p.m., “Laser Outkast,” 60 minutes, PG-13, $6 for members and $8 for non-members. Buy tickets at north.kaleideum.org/kaleideum-laser-shows.