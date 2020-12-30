Kaleideum North to hold scavenger hunt

FOLLOW THE CLUES: Kaleideum North will conduct a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 throughout the museum at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Participants will have 21 clues to follow. If they find all the items, all they have to do is turn in their scavenger hunt sheet at the Welcome Desk to receive a small prize. They will also be entered to win a special Kaleideum New Year’s package.