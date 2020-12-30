Kaleideum North to hold scavenger hunt

FOLLOW THE CLUES: Kaleideum North will conduct a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 throughout the museum at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Participants will have 21 clues to follow. If they find all the items, all they have to do is turn in their scavenger hunt sheet at the Welcome Desk to receive a small prize. They will also be entered to win a special Kaleideum New Year’s package.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today