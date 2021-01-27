Kaleideum North to offer dancing and desserts at Valentine’s event

EVENING OF DANCE: Kaleideum North will offer “Family Valentine's Dance & Desserts” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in northern Winston-Salem. The museum is inviting families to participant in an evening of dancing, valentine crafts and desserts. People can also explore the museum through a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a prize. A photographer will be on hand to take a picture of families then email it to them after the event. Also, DJ Hek Yeh will be spinning tunes. Registration is limited. Reserve spots at tinyurl.com/y3jjtuma. The cost is $12; $10 for Kaleideum members.