 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaleideum North to offer dancing and desserts at Valentine’s event
0 comments

Kaleideum North to offer dancing and desserts at Valentine’s event

{{featured_button_text}}
“Family Valentine's Dance & Desserts”
Stock photo

EVENING OF DANCE: Kaleideum North will offer “Family Valentine's Dance & Desserts” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in northern Winston-Salem. The museum is inviting families to participant in an evening of dancing, valentine crafts and desserts. People can also explore the museum through a scavenger hunt and be entered to win a prize. A photographer will be on hand to take a picture of families then email it to them after the event. Also, DJ Hek Yeh will be spinning tunes. Registration is limited. Reserve spots at tinyurl.com/y3jjtuma. The cost is $12; $10 for Kaleideum members.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News