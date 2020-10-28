 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaleideum North to present yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted fundraiser on Halloween
0 comments

Kaleideum North to present yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted fundraiser on Halloween

{{featured_button_text}}
Relish hot pick 102920

Camryn Painter (left) as Supergirl and Elle Harrell as Batgirl at the annual Truck & Treat event.

 Journal file

HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREAT: Kaleideum will hold its yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Kaleideum North Outdoor Science and Environmental Park at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Visitors can trick-or-treat on the trail throughout the park, dance to DJ music and participate in Halloween crafts and science activities. Tickets are $12 at tinyurl.com/yyfjyyy2. A $6 Museums for All discount is available for those with EBT cards on-site the day of the event. Visitors ages 5 and older are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News