Kaleideum North to present yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted fundraiser on Halloween

HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREAT: Kaleideum will hold its yearly Truck & Treat BOOsted fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Kaleideum North Outdoor Science and Environmental Park at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Visitors can trick-or-treat on the trail throughout the park, dance to DJ music and participate in Halloween crafts and science activities. Tickets are $12 at tinyurl.com/yyfjyyy2. A $6 Museums for All discount is available for those with EBT cards on-site the day of the event. Visitors ages 5 and older are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.