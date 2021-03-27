Kaleideum prepares for summer camp, expanded hours and reopening downtown location, a year into COVID-19

She said they turned to their most popular programs.

“We set to work redeveloping our chemistry program, which the focus was on properties of matter, and then our biology program, which ties into standards on living organisms and ecosystems. Then our geology program, which touches on earth processes and Rock formations and that sort of thing,” Lam said.

She said when a program is put in a virtual setting, some of the hands-on, in-person learning is lost.

“You have to restructure and redevelop your program so that you’re bringing science to life as much as you can for kids through that virtual format,” Lam said.

Leigh Ann Woodruff, vice president of communications for Kaleideum, said Lam has been able to “take a lot of different programs and pull them into three main programs, but they’re better scaffolded for different age levels.”

Dampier said in these times everyone, not just Kaleideum officials, are thinking about how to do their work differently.