Kaleideum presents Truck & Treat BOOsted

HALLOWEEN FUN: Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will be 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road. Participants will trick-or-treat for candy and novelty items along the trail of Kaleideum’s Outdoor Science and Environmental Park among a variety of trucks and other specialty vehicles. Family-friendly activities are also planned, including weird science, gem hunting, a balloon artist, Halloween crafts, a spooky trail, a costume contest with prizes and photo ops with costumed characters. The event is a fundraiser for educational programming at Kaleideum. Advance tickets are $5 at www.kaleideum.org until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 or $7 the day of the event. Through the Museums for All program, EBT cardholders may purchase tickets for $3 on the day of the event. Visit kaleideum.org.