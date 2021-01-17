Kernersville author/psychic medium releases second book in three-part series

A psychic will walk into a house he has never been in before and tell you where your missing keys are. A medium will walk into the house and tell you who moved them and why. A psychic medium will do both. I speak to dead people and they speak to and through me. I carry the messages of healing for both sides of the veil.

Q: How has your work evolved?

Answer: I have been aware of my abilities since I was only 8 years old. Since that early age, I have been observed and tested by psychologists, parapsychologists and paranormal investigators. During my undergraduate art studies, I also studied paranormal phenomena and hypnosis and was first identified as a psychic medium in 1975 by Ed and Lorraine Warren, founders of the New England Society for Psychic Research in Monroe, Conn.

While I have worked with numerous other psychics and mediums, and observed many more, I have always listened to my own guides to develop my abilities and evolve my techniques. Just as Matisse may have been influenced by Picasso, his work was uniquely his own. When I taught photography, I told my students to learn from my techniques but not to copy my style. While I studied the works of Nostradamus, Edgar Cayce, Jane Roberts and many more, my style is definitely my own.