Kernersville author/psychic medium releases second book in three-part series

In late June 2020, author and psychic medium Frank Chodl of Kernersville, who is also a lecturer and photographer, released his new book “Connections 2: The Gathering.”
It is the second book in a three-part series that explores how people can expand their perception of the spiritual realm and its role in their lives.
Chodl’s first book in the series was “Connections: A Journey to Understanding” (2016), which explains what ghosts are and why they are here.
“I use many of my own experiences to relate different types of encounters and try to demystify these events in terms of spirituality, religions and science,” Chodl said.
In “Connections 2: The Gathering” Chodl, 65, addresses people’s innate psychic and intuitive abilities.
“Now that we know who they are and why they’re here, how do we deal with them?” he said.
Through his new book, Chodl hopes that people will become aware of themselves, saying that people often ask how he does what he does and how can he teach them to do what he does.
“I don’t teach people how to be an intuitive or a psychic or a medium,” Chodl said. “I teach them how to realize that they already are. It’s innate within every single one of us.”
He is writing his third book in this series — “Connections 3: The Journey Forward” — that should be ready for release later this year.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: Art has always been an integral part of my life. My mother was an accomplished artist and teacher and so I grew up with a deep love of creativity and innovation. In college, I majored in studio art and received my bachelor's, master of science in education and master of school administration degrees in art and education.
My medium of choice was photography and I have had my works published and exhibited in 16 countries around the world. As a commercial photographer, I was able to bring all of my creative skills into the works that I produced for my clients. As a fine art photographer, my style and technique grew into what I have described as “Photo-Surrealism.” In my 34 years of teaching photography, art and digital media, I have been proud to share my love of art and my “real-world” experiences with thousands of students.
Being an author has given me another medium of expression that allows me to share my philosophy and understanding with a whole new audience. I am, all at the same time, a psychic, a medium, a healer, a teacher and an artist. A psychic is a seer. A medium is a go-between, the conduit for interaction between persons living on this physical plane of existence and those who have died. A healer helps to make others whole, whether in body, mind or spirit. A teacher shares his acquired knowledge and skills with others to help them realize their own understanding. An artist is always striving to learn and improve their talents.
A psychic will walk into a house he has never been in before and tell you where your missing keys are. A medium will walk into the house and tell you who moved them and why. A psychic medium will do both. I speak to dead people and they speak to and through me. I carry the messages of healing for both sides of the veil.
Q: How has your work evolved?
Answer: I have been aware of my abilities since I was only 8 years old. Since that early age, I have been observed and tested by psychologists, parapsychologists and paranormal investigators. During my undergraduate art studies, I also studied paranormal phenomena and hypnosis and was first identified as a psychic medium in 1975 by Ed and Lorraine Warren, founders of the New England Society for Psychic Research in Monroe, Conn.
While I have worked with numerous other psychics and mediums, and observed many more, I have always listened to my own guides to develop my abilities and evolve my techniques. Just as Matisse may have been influenced by Picasso, his work was uniquely his own. When I taught photography, I told my students to learn from my techniques but not to copy my style. While I studied the works of Nostradamus, Edgar Cayce, Jane Roberts and many more, my style is definitely my own.
Over the years, I have come to realize that my higher calling is not only to relay messages from those who have passed but also to help those who are stuck, the earthbound spirits, to fully transition. I now teach students in my seminars how to get in touch with their own abilities and develop those skills to help others.
In 2011, my first book, "The Wettest and Wickedest Town: An Illustrated Guide to the Legends & Ghosts of Salisbury, North Carolina," (in collaboration with Karen C. Lilly-Bower), was released as a reader’s guide to the mysteries and legends that surround this small historic Southern town. This book identified numerous accounts of paranormal phenomena in and around Salisbury. Because so many people wanted to know more about what was actually happening, their questions led to the release of my second book, “Connections: A Journey to Understanding,” in 2016.
Q: Who has influenced your work?
Answer: Of the dozens of psychics, mediums and paranormal investigators on television today, I would say that there are only a few who I would recommend or try to emulate ... Some wonderful people who are positive influences include John Edward, Kim Russo, Colette Baron-Reid, Radleigh Valentine and John Holland, among others.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Convincing some people that the work that I do is not “evil,” and that I am not the “spawn of Satan.” Superstitions abound, and in my books and seminars, I go to great lengths to reconcile what we psychic mediums do with both science and religion. For instance, how many people know that there are over 70 named prophets or “seers” in the Bible? And did you know that auras, or electromagnetic fields, can be scientifically measured and photographed?
