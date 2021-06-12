Kernersville Little Theatre goes under the sea – and indoors – for ‘Little Mermaid’

Kira Arrington, playing Ariel, has identified her own personal favorites.

“There are two absolutely magical moments in the show that I can’t wait for the audience to be a part of,” Arrington said. “A quartet titled ‘If Only’ involves four of the main characters singing about each of their internal struggles to help and achieve different goals. The vocals in the song alone are worth the price of the admission, not to mention the stunning lyrics, acting and placement of the whole song.”

She also felt that “another one of the greatest moments, thus far, is in the finale. The cast sings all together in incredible harmonies,” she said. “The culmination of the show’s action comes together in such a stunning way that I know the audience will be tearing up and clapping and cheering for all the good guys.”

“There’s been a lot of pent-up demand to see live theater,” Icenhower added. “But there has also been a lot of pent-up demand for actors to perform onstage. We had a large turnout at auditions that included some of the best actors, singers and dancers in the Triad. They are in the show, and I think the audience will be just as fortunate to see them as I am to work with them.”

Arrington is intrigued by building a character for a mythical being.