Kernersville Little Theatre play puts Sherlock Holmes’ young street assistants in the starring roles

Kernersville Little Theatre’s latest production in its annual Bring a Book to Life series puts the usual star — London’s leading detective, Sherlock Holmes — in the background while his gang of young street people step forward to find Holmes and solve a case.
“Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars” opens Feb. 25 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium at Kernersville Elementary School for a two-weekend run.
The play, adapted by Eric Coble from graphic novels by Tony Lee and Dan Boultwood, begins with the crime rate on the rise in 1891 London — and the famous crime fighter Sherlock Holmes has gone missing.
Holmes has hired the young, street-savvy gang of street kids in the past to assist him. But this time, the Baker Street Irregulars, as they have become known, need to proceed without their mentor’s guidance.
As the play publisher notes, “They must band together to prove not only that Sherlock is not dead but also to find the mayor’s missing daughter, untangle a murder mystery from their own past, and face the masked criminal mastermind behind it all. Can a group of orphans, pickpockets, inventors and artists rescue the people of London?”
At Kernersville Little Theatre, Steffanie Vaughan is directing the cast of mostly young actors, with a few adult actors to play the appropriate roles.
The cast includes Alicia Strive (Mrs. Hudson), Mickey Hyland (Lestrade/Richard Mayhew), Mark Stevens (Peabody/Morris Wiggins/Moriarty), Michele Swanson (Mother) and Brian Albrecht (Father).
Playing the Irregulars are Brooke Simmons (Wiggins), Emerson Carroll (Pockets), Joey Mattingly (Chen), Dylan Shaw (Tiny) and Cameron Alison (Ash).
The show’s ensemble includes Ronny Albrecht, Izzy Anthony, Dawson Carroll, Maureen Fiorentino, Kenny Gaylord, Jennifer Graves, Trinity Smith, Beth Strader, Laura Strader, Wayne Strader and Will Wright.
KLT created Bring a Book to Life as a means of returning the favor to Kernersville Elementary School, where the company has presented its plays for many years.
The theater company chooses a classic tale that can play to young people and adults, then uses proceeds to donate a bound book of the story to each student at the school.
In addition to shows for regular audiences, the entire school population gets to see the characters they’ve read about come to life onstage in special school-time performances prepared for different ages.
Archie Collins, who plays Watson/Sherlock, and Sarah Cameron, as Eliza Mayhew, are both veterans of multiple Bring a Book productions.
“I got my start in community theater with KLT,” Collins said. “The people are incredible to work with, and at times patient when I was starting out.” Collins first played several roles in “A Christmas Carol.”
“I also love sitting down with a good book,” he added, “so there is something special with Bring a Book to Life. I became an avid reader in middle school, and honestly, it distresses me that it may be a disappearing activity. I’d love to get more kids interested in reading.”
Cameron, meanwhile, has been cast in every Bring a Book production done to date, which has included “The Velveteen Rabbit” and “Charlotte’s Web.”
“Being a part of a Bring a Book to Life is an entirely different experience than doing a normal show,” she said, “And I love every minute of it.”
The performances for the elementary school students bring a different perspective for the cast, Cameron said. “The children will laugh at totally different parts than you think they would. In addition, all of their reactions are multiplied by 10, and they create a very lively audience.”
Collins’ favorite genre as a young reader were mystery books. “So, here I am playing two of my favorite all-time characters from these books. If I made a list of roles that would be on my bucket list, these would have been on it.”
Collins said the show “is about a group of kids that Sherlock has befriended and helped along in life. They step into his shoes to help solve mysteries when he has disappeared.”
“When people ask what the show is about,” Cameron said, “I usually tell them that it’s an exciting adventure of junior detectives finding their way through tough times.”