Kernersville Little Theatre play puts Sherlock Holmes’ young street assistants in the starring roles

“I got my start in community theater with KLT,” Collins said. “The people are incredible to work with, and at times patient when I was starting out.” Collins first played several roles in “A Christmas Carol.”

“I also love sitting down with a good book,” he added, “so there is something special with Bring a Book to Life. I became an avid reader in middle school, and honestly, it distresses me that it may be a disappearing activity. I’d love to get more kids interested in reading.”

Cameron, meanwhile, has been cast in every Bring a Book production done to date, which has included “The Velveteen Rabbit” and “Charlotte’s Web.”

“Being a part of a Bring a Book to Life is an entirely different experience than doing a normal show,” she said, “And I love every minute of it.”

The performances for the elementary school students bring a different perspective for the cast, Cameron said. “The children will laugh at totally different parts than you think they would. In addition, all of their reactions are multiplied by 10, and they create a very lively audience.”