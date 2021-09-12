Kernersville Little Theatre’s ‘Almost, Maine’ marks a return home

“Almost, Maine” publisher Dramatists Play Service describes the script as being set in “a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it almost doesn’t exist.”

On that cold night, the town’s residents “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost.”

“This show has been a lot of fun directing with both new and seasoned actors who are bringing their whole selves to the piece,” Marshall said. “We’ve hit a few snags along the way with replacing actors, because health-related issues.”

The frequently-shifting restrictions related to the state of the pandemic make it hard to reach firm decisions for theaters.

“Some of our challenges come with working around COVID standards and policies,” she said. “And they could still change further before the show opens. With matters such as kissing through face masks, it could provide a very different look at theater when all is said and done.”