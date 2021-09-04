Little Theatre of Winston-Salem returns to live shows with A.R. Gurney’s comedy ‘Sylvia’

Discovering his character clicked for Edwards, too.

“It’s interesting because Greg is going through a mid-life crisis phase. I was at that point a little over a year ago in my life, so I can definitely relate,” he said. “It has been interesting finding the nuances in his relationships with Sylvia and his wife, Kate. I also think the dialogue is very smart.”

Hayley Hansen said of her character, “Kate is a very interesting character who seems readable on the surface but is full of complex emotions.”

“She is an empty-nester who is ready for her second wind in life but is unsure how that fits with her marriage and the life she used to lead. It has been interesting to explore her depth of emotions and the complexities that come with her particular stage in life.”

Zayas feels that “Sylvia” fits the pattern of a good stage comedy.

“It’s a heart-warming story for anyone, especially those that have ever loved a pet,” he said. “I’ve always believed that the best comedies can have you rolling with laughter one minute, and then wiping away tears the next. I believe this show does just that.”

“I would tell people considering seeing the show that it is the best kind of theater,” Hansen said. “You will laugh, you will cringe, you will cry, and ultimately, you will walk away feeling a deep connection to the characters.”