Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ pokes loving fun at over-the-top 1920s musicals

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem brings “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical-within-a-play, to the Hanesbrands Theatre starting Friday. The award-winning show, with a book written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, pokes loving fun at the American musical styles of the 1920s.
First produced in Canada in 1998, the Broadway version of “Chaperone” arrived in New York in 2006. It won five Tony Awards and a number of other awards in New York and London.
The story opens in a middle-aged man’s apartment, where he drops the needle on the cast recording of his favorite 1928 musical. Suddenly, the story and its cast of characters comes to life around him.
The cast of the imaginary story provides flamboyant characters: two lovers trying to complete their wedding, a bumbling best man, a theater producer with challenges, a not-very-bright hostess, a misguided Don Juan type and an intoxicated (“drowsy”) chaperone. Played for comedy and like the sometimes-bombastic ‘20s stage shows, “The Drowsy Chaperone” is a light, fluffy comedy interrupted from time to time by a more modern era.
Chad Edwards, who has acted in and directed multiple plays with The Little Theatre in the past, brings prior experience with this particular musical to his direction.
“I fell in love with this musical when I first saw it during its national tour,” Edwards said. “It’s one of those shows where you can turn your brain off at the door and just relax and enjoy.
“Then, in 2013, I played ‘Man in Chair’ in the Kernersville Little Theatre production,” he said. “It’s so much fun, has colorful characters, and the comedy can be fast-paced and over-the-top.”
Edwards’ artistic team includes Maggie Gallagher (music direction) and Katie Jo Icenhower (choreography).
The cast of “The Drowsy Chaperone” includes Matthew Cravey, Bill Davis, I’zaah Gray-Jones, Sarah Jedrey, Sarah Jenkins and Sally Meehan. Philip Powell, Seph Schonekas, Heidi Shafer, Miles Stanley, Colton Widener and Dave Wils are joined by ensemble members Shelly Cobb, Logan Cox, Miriam Davie, Anna Laventure and Amy Polce to fill out the onstage team.
Kira Arrington plays the bride-to-be, Janet Van de Graaf, who arrives at the wedding site with the appropriate person in tow for an unmarried woman: a chaperone who also likes her cocktails. Dianne Paukstelis plays the “drowsy” chaperone.
Arrington was enticed to audition, she said, “because one, no one ever does the show, and two, the role I was trying out for fits perfectly into this stage of my life.” She knew the show reasonably well before auditions, as she had seen it three times, listened to the cast recording in her car, and dreamed of playing this role.
Paukstelis, meanwhile, has theater experience from when she lived in Kansas, but is new to the Triad. She, too, knew the musical before auditions.
“Comedy is my favorite type of theater,” she said. “I knew that I really wanted to portray Beatrice Stockwell, The Drowsy Chaperone. It’s a lot of fun to inhabit the life of this crazy, over-the-top, ultra-confident woman every night.”
Paukstelis feels that the show has many high points, but “I do think that everyone will love the sexy stranger’s romantic serenade of the chaperone,” she said. “I have a really hard time keeping a straight face during rehearsals — it’s hilarious.”
Arrington has been tested by the necessary hard work at rehearsals.
“I knew the Janet character was going to kick my butt, and boy, has she,” she said. “Janet doesn’t have a vast amount of stage time, but what she does have, she makes sure you remember her. Honestly, the physical exertion of rehearsal each night with her numbers has been the biggest challenge.”
“Rehearsals have been so much fun with the cast’s energy and creativity,” director Edwards said. “I continue to laugh out loud at different things they discover every night.”
“The Drowsy Chaperone” is “a love letter to the musicals of the 1920s,” Edwards said. “It’s a rollicking show that also has a big heart. It’s also the Little Theatre’s first musical in two years and, I believe, the perfect cure for all that is going on in the world.”