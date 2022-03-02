Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ pokes loving fun at over-the-top 1920s musicals

Paukstelis, meanwhile, has theater experience from when she lived in Kansas, but is new to the Triad. She, too, knew the musical before auditions.

“Comedy is my favorite type of theater,” she said. “I knew that I really wanted to portray Beatrice Stockwell, The Drowsy Chaperone. It’s a lot of fun to inhabit the life of this crazy, over-the-top, ultra-confident woman every night.”

Paukstelis feels that the show has many high points, but “I do think that everyone will love the sexy stranger’s romantic serenade of the chaperone,” she said. “I have a really hard time keeping a straight face during rehearsals — it’s hilarious.”

Arrington has been tested by the necessary hard work at rehearsals.

“I knew the Janet character was going to kick my butt, and boy, has she,” she said. “Janet doesn’t have a vast amount of stage time, but what she does have, she makes sure you remember her. Honestly, the physical exertion of rehearsal each night with her numbers has been the biggest challenge.”

“Rehearsals have been so much fun with the cast’s energy and creativity,” director Edwards said. “I continue to laugh out loud at different things they discover every night.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is “a love letter to the musicals of the 1920s,” Edwards said. “It’s a rollicking show that also has a big heart. It’s also the Little Theatre’s first musical in two years and, I believe, the perfect cure for all that is going on in the world.”