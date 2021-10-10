Little Theatre preparing classic trapped-train murder mystery, 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Law was already familiar with Agatha Christie mysteries, having seen the original 1974 movie, directed “The Hollow” while a professor at High Point University, and produced “And Then There Were None” at Theatre Charlotte. “I also love her play ‘The Mousetrap.’”

“Directing a mystery,” Law said, “like solving one, is making sure you follow all the clues and that the cast understands them as well. You have to be aware of all misdirection and make certain the actors do not give anything away they’re not supposed to.”

He noted that Ludwig’s adaptation “has presented theaters with many challenges.” The locations move from an Istanbul hotel to the city’s train station, to four locations on the train, including three adjoining compartments.

“We are utilizing music, sound effects, lighting effects and projections to enhance the storytelling,” he said. “It’s also a period piece — 1934 — with all the costuming, make up and hairstyles of that time.

“Furthermore, when you are dealing with an iconic character such as Hercule Poirot, you must take into account audience expectations. A lot of research has been done to recreate this ‘genius detective,’ including his habits, dress and attitudes,” Law said.