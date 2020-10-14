Live drive-in concerts offered by The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

The venue

In July, The Drive opened a drive-in movie theater at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Chris King, president of Focus Event Group and operator of The Drive, said the venue had gotten permission from the state of North Carolina for the concerts and recently got approval from Winston-Salem.

“This will be the first one,” he said of The Marcus King Band. “We’re already talking with the fairgrounds about coming back next year and talking to artists about booking shows for next year. We’re already looking at dates into April of next year and beyond.”

He said he appreciates the cooperation and support of Mayor Allen Joines and the City of Winston-Salem.

The Drive offers parking spots spaced 8 feet apart, touch-free ticketing and entry process, and concessions (including beer and wine) that can be ordered by mobile app and delivered to vehicles.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds plans, promotes and produces annual events including the Carolina Classic Fair and agricultural, fraternal, educational, social and entertainment activities year-round. The venue’s facilities are open for rental to the public.