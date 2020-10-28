 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live productions return to Willingham Theater in Yadkinville
0 comments

Live productions return to Willingham Theater in Yadkinville

{{featured_button_text}}
Willingham Theater

"Puffs" set on the Willingham Theater stage.

 Charlie Kluttz, Yadkin Arts Council

SHOWS ARE BACK: Yadkin Arts Council will present socially-distanced live shows again in the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville, this fall, starting with the Willingham Performing Arts Academy’s production of “Puffs.” The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 and 3 p.m. Nov. 15. “Puffs” is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. Tickets are $15 at yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News