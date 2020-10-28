Live productions return to Willingham Theater in Yadkinville

SHOWS ARE BACK: Yadkin Arts Council will present socially-distanced live shows again in the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville, this fall, starting with the Willingham Performing Arts Academy’s production of “Puffs.” The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 and 3 p.m. Nov. 15. “Puffs” is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. Tickets are $15 at yadkinarts.org or at the Yadkin Cultural Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.