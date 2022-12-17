Local artist Alison Arcila refers to her different forms of art as ‘a hot mix’

Painting and drawing are artist and art teacher Alison Arcila’s main passions, but she finds it hard to describe her work because she does so many things.

“If I can in any way incorporate painting and drawing to other crafts, I will,” said Arcila, who lives in Clemmons. “For lack of a better way to put it, I’m extremely ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), so it’s easy to get distracted or get bored with something. I try to keep my interest by switching things up a little bit. I take what I’m good at at the moment and try to find a way to branch it out or switch it up.”

This has been both a curse and a blessing for her.

“I have a whole bunch of a lot of different things, but I’ve also become good at a lot of different things,” she said.

In addition to doing fine art items, she knits and does woodworking, ceramics and sews. She makes hand-sewn stuffed animals and dreamcatchers, paints on shoes and Christmas ornaments, and designs tattoos, among other things.

“I’m just a hot mix,” Arcila said.

Arcila grew up in Nashville, N.C., near Rocky Mount. She has a bachelor of fine arts degree from East Carolina University.

After graduating from ECU in 2008, she became an art teacher. Her first teaching position was at Sam D Bundy Elementary in Farmville. She has also worked for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Now, she teaches art at Davidson County Schools Virtual Academy, Briar Creek Elementary School and Friendship Elementary School in Davidson County.

She is married to Leon Arcila, and they have four children.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: The easiest way I can think to describe my art is “eclectic.” Like all artists, I gather inspiration from others and the world around me. Due to this, I do not feel that I ever truly landed on one particular style of art that I could use to describe my work.

I enjoy the art of creation in its entirety. I create realistic and abstract, colorful and bold, along with subdued and monochromatic. I enjoy the aesthetic that is within all forms of art, no matter the medium, and strive to make my personal art as visually pleasing as possible.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: My evolution as an artist has been 30 years in the making. I have been drawing or painting for as long as I can remember. As a little girl I used to line up my stuffed animals and create their portraits.

As I got older, I wanted to keep improving and to challenge myself. By the time I reached elementary school, I had started to create for others versus strictly for myself. Feeding off of the critiques and the praise that I would receive, I would change how I created to try and fit into what I thought was desired. It wasn’t until junior high that I began to truly get a feel for creating with myself in mind.

As I went to high school, my drive to make art stayed steady, and I was given more and more opportunities to experiment with new styles and techniques. It was then that I fell in love with variety, no longer feeling the need to marry one particular type of art.

When I attended East Carolina University School of Art and Design, I felt like a butterfly emerging. Artistically, it was one of the most difficult things I have ever done, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it. There, I got to truly experience art in all of its forms. That is what has helped me grow as an artist and as an art educator. I try to spread that same ideal to all of my students — past and present.

Art is about progress, not perfection. Even now, I am still progressing and evolving my style. I am constantly trying new mediums, techniques and methods of creation.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Friends, classmates, students, colleagues and family have all played a part in influencing my artwork at some point in time. Those influences, however, are often fleeting and have made relatively temporary marks within my works.

There are, however, three large contributors to my artwork.

The first is my grandmother Barbara Jackson. When I was little, grandma used to paint all the time, often watching the great Bob Ross. I wanted to be just like her, so my granddaddy built little tabletop easels, and we would paint together sitting at her kitchen table making happy trees together. This is when I learned that I loved to paint, and that I loathed oil paint. Eight-year-olds aren’t patient enough for oil paints. She really is the first person who inspired me to pursue creating as a way to make yourself happy.

My second great influencer is John Gay. He was my junior high art teacher. He was the first person to truly challenge me to keep improving and never stop creating.

My last great influencer still inspires me today — the great Paula Moore. Mrs. Moore was the best high school art teacher anyone could hope for. She was the first person to challenge me to trust myself and the influence for my career as an art educator. In high school, she would have me help other students with their artwork, valuing my opinion and giving me a slight taste of how rewarding sharing creation with others can be. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: My biggest challenge is time. I am a full-time teacher and mom to four amazing kids. As such, I am never truly off the clock. When my school day ends with my students, my evening with my own children is just beginning. It is very easy to get lost in all that is going on around me and extremely overwhelming most of the time. Trying to find a moment for myself in order to create is extremely difficult these days.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Art for me is extremely healing. I, like many others, struggle with adult ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). With all of the demands of my daily life, I get easily bogged down and overwhelmed. Art has always had this amazing ability to center me and heal my thought processes allowing me to think more clearly. Art has seen me through times in my life that I wasn’t sure if I would make it.

Having the ability to create when life gets tough has helped me to heal from the inside out on many occasions. Most of my best work has come out of those difficult and trying experiences.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: My best advice for other artists is to always have the “you got this” attitude. Progress is what I have always strived for with my art, and it has gotten me so far in life. Never be too scared to branch out, try new things and even fail a little. Always strive for progress. No matter the outcome, when it comes to art, there is no right or wrong, there is no good or bad, there is only “different.” So, embrace your uniqueness and remember, “You got this!”