Local artist enjoys building up paper objects to give dimension to his artwork

If I had to acknowledge an evolution of myself, it would be knowing that I am now able to create something on paper that satisfies my need to artistically express myself, in a way that does not come easy to me verbally.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Growing up, I worked with my mother and grandmother, who were both master seamstresses. They would ask me to help match fabric colors and patterns when they were making dresses, suits, pants and shirts. This started out as work, but soon it became a fun process for me. That was the beginning of my using fabric in my drawings. I did not always have the paint or color I needed, but I definitely had the fabric, so I would cut out objects that I needed for my artwork, and that’s how I got exactly what I wanted.

Years ago, I enjoyed looking at the work of artists like William Johnson and realizing that artwork did not have to be a trained process. These outsider artists painted what they felt, what they saw, and you can tell that their artwork was for themselves, and the public just appreciated it.