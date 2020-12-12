Local artist's photograph is one of Time's Best Portraits of 2020

Winston-Salem native and artist Endia Beal’s photograph of Rev. William J. Barber II has been chosen as one of Time Magazine’s Best Portraits of 2020.

The photo is of Barber in Raleigh on Jan. 27, before a backdrop showing the North Carolina house of representatives chamber where he was arrested in 2011.

“The beautiful thing about the photograph of Rev. Barber is that Time Magazine gave me the opportunity to be as creative as I wanted, and fortunately Rev. Barber was also on board,” Beal said.

Beal, who offers fine-art-based photography, is the owner of her namesake business, Endia Beal.

She was one of the videographers in a collaborative effort to create the “America the Beautiful” video for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Her book “Performance Review” was released this month. Primarily a photo book, “Performance Review” focuses on the realities and challenges for women of color in the corporate workplace.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.