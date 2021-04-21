Local authors to read from their works at Bookmarks online event

FREE STUFF: Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers are inviting people to join them for a 4 on 4th Local Author Event at 7 p.m. April 28 as four local authors read from their work and talk about their writing processes. Cheryl Wilder, Dannye Romine Powell, Adrian Rice and Michael Hettich will be the featured authors. This free online event is hosted by Bookmarks Bookseller Lisa. Registration is required at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4thApril21. At 6 p.m. on April 28 Bookmarks will host the Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club. This month, the discussion will be on “This Close to Okay” by Leesa Cross-Smith. To participate in the free online discussion, register at www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg.