Local filmmakers learning to adapt to “new normal” in COVID-19 pandemic

Although some local filmmakers have had to adjust because of COVID-19, the art of visual storytelling among filmmakers in these times of a worldwide pandemic is alive and well in Winston-Salem.
Two new films are “Spread Among Us” and “Season’s Screenings.”
“Spread Among Us,” directed by Travis Stewart and written and produced by Devin Peluso, both student filmmakers at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, is currently on the film festival circuit.
Their third-year thesis film recently won Best Student Narrative at Real to Reel Film Festival in Kings Mountain.
The short film “follows a young couple battling with the decision as to what to do with their young daughter after she has become infected in a world plagued by a disastrous virus,” Peluso said.
“Season’s Screenings” is a holiday socially-distanced film from Spring Theatre, which is based in Winston-Salem. The film is a blend of variety shows and sketch comedy.
The writers and directors of the film are the Spring Theatre's executive director and the artistic director — Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, respectively.
Beckmann and Dearth were also the writers and directors of Spring Theatre’s 2020 full-length, socially-distanced film “Lock-In” that premiered in late May.
Without the pandemic, we wouldn’t be filmmakers,” Beckmann said. “Without the pandemic, we’d be doing what we always do, which is touring as performers, and with Spring Theatre, mounting live entertainment. It has really forced us to find new artistic ground to stand on.”
He said he loves the fact that the pandemic "forced us to think outside the box and adapt our creativity and our passion, our artwork and our community outreach to what we have at our disposal, which is an entirely different world when it comes to entertainment.”
Dearth said she feels more like an artist because of this crisis.
“I’m not a fan of the pandemic, but I’m grateful that it happened because for me artistically, I don’t think I would have gotten myself out of my artistic groove that I was in, because it was working, and it was great.”
Typically, they write an original show at Christmastime that goes into retirement homes.
“Performing for them in these places, they can’t get out to live theatre, is my favorite thing every year,” Dearth said.
This year, the film was streamed into retirement communities and nursing homes on Dec. 16 and then publicly streamed Dec. 23 on Spring Theatre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Family drama, bit of horror
Peluso, who is from Connecticut, has been interested in filmmaking from an early age.
“I started making movies, when I was probably in elementary school,” Peluso said. “I continued and eventually I realized that I could do that for a career, which I thought was pretty cool.”
His first movie, as he can recall, was trying to do a “Ghostbusters” knockoff with some friends.
“I think I wrote the script on a piece of loose-leaf paper, and it was only one page long,” he said. “I don’t think we ever got around to finishing it, but we certainly tried.”
As a senior at UNCSA, Peluso is working on a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking with a concentration in producing. He estimated he has worked on between 20 and 30 films at the university, starting as a production assistance when he was a freshman then moving into directing projects over the years.
“I’m really thankful and grateful that I’ve been able to try out a lot of different jobs and go to different departments in my time here,” he said.
Long-term, he hopes to have a career in writing and directing.
Peluso said he had always wanted to do a horror movie and was heavily inspired by A24 horror movies, such as “Hereditary,” as he wrote “Spread Among Us.” He also loves dramas, especially family dramas.
“I knew that I wanted to make a very intimate story about only a few characters,” he said. “I didn’t want to rely on dialogue a lot,” he said. “I wanted the film to primarily be told through visuals instead of having characters talk the whole time. Eventually, it just became about this mother and father who are dealing with this decision as to what they should do with their daughter, who has been infected by this ravenous disease, and the whole world is plummeting around them.”
Peluso said “Spread Among Us” ultimately became a family drama with elements of horror.
Stewart, also a senior at UNCSA, was born in Texas but raised in Durham.
He has wanted to work in the film industry since the age of 6.
“I made probably, like, 30 or 40 films throughout middle school and high school with friends — horror films, dramas, comedies, all sorts of stuff," Stewart said.
His first movie was using TIE fighter toys to make re-enactments of scenes from “Star Wars.”
Now, he usually does films that “have to do with someone either finding their place in the world or feeling disconnected,” he said.
“I’m the kind of guy that like if everyone says, ‘The sky is blue and it’s pretty, and that fence is a nice fence,’ I’m the guy looking between the cracks, wondering what’s between those cracks,” Stewart said.
A lot of his films are cautionary tales.
“They are films that show the negative to enforce a positive message,” he said.
In “Spread Among Us,” there are two parents who both think they are doing what’s right, Stewart said.
“What each of them wants to do is technically correct,” he said. “One wants to leave and put the daughter out of her misery because they know the daughter can’t be healed.”
But he said, the other parent is like, “Yeah, but she’s our daughter.”
Stewart said “Spread Among Us” is a film about trust and what happens when there is mistrust, particularly in families.
He said the film is “what happens when a worldwide pandemic or a calamity occurs, and how when there is mistrust, there are breakdowns — societal breakdowns, family breakdowns.”
Initially, when Peluso wrote and pitched the movie, COVID-19 hadn’t reached the United States yet.
“As we were heading into preproduction there were like these rumblings that there was this virus and it was coming to the U.S., and it seems like it was pretty bad. People might be quarantining and in lockdown. We were all like, 'Oh, my God. That sounds familiar,'” Peluso said.
They finished shooting the film in February before UNCSA decided not to bring students back to campus. They were in postproduction in mid-March when lockdowns started.
While in postproduction, Stewart said he talked to his crew about changing the dialogue in some places in the film to match what was happening in real life.
“The biggest thing that we decided to do was tinker with what the radio broadcasters were saying,” Peluso said.
A life changer
Dearth is originally from Winston-Salem.
“I grew up doing a lot of community theater, then I moved on to doing cruise ships and professional theater after that,” Dearth said.
Not long after moving back to the area, Dearth founded Spring Theatre in 2011.
“It had always been my dream,” she said.
Spring Theatre is a youth-inspired theatre that came from the idea of “springing everyone to their next level of performance,” Dearth said.
“We try to feature youth in all of our productions,” she said.
The “Season’s Screenings” cast is pretty much an even mix of children, teens and adults.
Dearth is also the creator of Letters From Home, a USO-inspired singing and tap-dancing show that goes across the United States.
“Before the pandemic, we did a lot for veterans and the military and things like that,” she said. “We’ve done some online stuff (since the pandemic), but it’s not the tour it used to be.”
Beckmann grew up in Minnesota. He started in band in high school then switched to theater and went to college to study acting and minor in film studies.
After doing professional theater in Minneapolis–Saint Paul for several years, he moved to New York and started doing national theater production tours, Off-Broadway theater, regional productions and cruise ships.
He and Dearth began working together in 2018 when she hired him for Letters From Home and later for a position at Spring Theatre.
Dearth and Beckmann, who got engaged Nov. 1, also do a weekly talk show called “rileyLive” together.
The duo’s idea for a film production started when Spring Theatre’s season opener, “Children of Eden,” was canceled because of the COVID-19 lockdown, just as rehearsals were to start in mid-March. Eventually, they announced they were going to do a digital performance project without really knowing what it was.
Dearth said the pandemic has been hard on everybody.
But she added, “The pandemic has been an absolute life changer in some way or another for performers because there are no live audiences.”
Their digital project evolved into the “Lock-In” film, which drew interest from more than 100 people from places such as Florida, Maine, Minnesota, Virginia, and as far away as England and Australia.
In the film, an alien named Flogg hijacks Earth’s worldwide communications network.
“He took everybody from the social species known as human beings and removed the social elements of their lives and locked them inside their houses for six months,” Beckmann said.
He said the film was more about the parallel to the isolation COVID-19 brought than about the virus.
The new film, “Season’s Screenings,” showcases professional and community performers from age 4 to 75 from eight states and 19 cities within North Carolina.
“It’s kind of a satire and a heartwarming romp through the programming you might find during the holidays on television,” Beckmann said.
The execution of the film was the same for both “Season’s Screenings” and “Lock-in.”
“We wrote specific roles based on everybody who wanted to be part of the film, and then we sent them relevant script materials,” Beckmann said of “Lock-In.” “Then we scheduled rehearsals over Zoom for everybody individually.”
Dearth said they had 100 Zoom rehearsals and worked long hours for their first film.
"Then we were writing and editing,” she said. “Then we were taking a nap and doing it all over again.”
Beckmann said cast members had to set up costumes and lighting and shots and backdrops and then make a video of themselves with their phones.
Creating the two films was a learning process for the couple and their cast, Dearth said.
“Dan and I both have learned, and our cast has learned, how to communicate with each other virtually so very much because there’s so much that happens,” she said. “Even when you direct over Zoom, it’s different than when you direct in person. It’s been really neat to see the growth.”
5 stories of interesting people I met in 2020
Even in times of COVID-19, many artists and creatives are finding ways to express their many talents.
Lady Jess, a member of Beyoncé’s band and an alum of UNCSA, sees her recent performance at UNCSA as a full-circle moment.
Steve Anderson loves making puzzles in all shapes and sizes from flat to 3-D, primarily on plywood.
Alice Cunningham, who likes to be called “Miss Alice,” relies on her faith and humor to cope in these times. Ron Stacker Thompson wrote the so…
Owens Daniels has done several pandemic projects using his camera, including “Dear Winston-Salem” and the display of a mannequin named “Tommy.…
Chuck Dale Smith, a singer-songwriter-guitar player who still likes to wear his hair long after more than 50 years, looks forward to post-pand…
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ