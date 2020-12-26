Local filmmakers learning to adapt to “new normal” in COVID-19 pandemic

“I knew that I wanted to make a very intimate story about only a few characters,” he said. “I didn’t want to rely on dialogue a lot,” he said. “I wanted the film to primarily be told through visuals instead of having characters talk the whole time. Eventually, it just became about this mother and father who are dealing with this decision as to what they should do with their daughter, who has been infected by this ravenous disease, and the whole world is plummeting around them.”

Peluso said “Spread Among Us” ultimately became a family drama with elements of horror.

Stewart, also a senior at UNCSA, was born in Texas but raised in Durham.

He has wanted to work in the film industry since the age of 6.

“I made probably, like, 30 or 40 films throughout middle school and high school with friends — horror films, dramas, comedies, all sorts of stuff," Stewart said.

His first movie was using TIE fighter toys to make re-enactments of scenes from “Star Wars.”

Now, he usually does films that “have to do with someone either finding their place in the world or feeling disconnected,” he said.