Local, mixed-media artist gets inspiration from children to create her artwork

Although Bussie Parker Kehoe, a mixed-media artist in Winston-Salem, studied art in college, her focus was on becoming a lawyer.

In 1995, she graduated with a law degree from the American University Washington College of Law then worked in law in some form — writing or practicing — until 2003.

She became a preschool teacher after the birth of her third child and then an art teacher.

Kehoe said she loved teaching art and was motivated by the children to eventually do more of her own artwork.

“The children are so inspiring because they don’t know any rules,” Kehoe said. “When they approach any kind of art, the way they approach materials is so inspiring because there’s nothing stopping them and that’s what I’m trying to grasp. When I look at, like, acrylic paint, I don’t use it like a normal painter. I think it’s because I kind of channel how the kids would have looked at it.”

She did not focus on her own artwork until she and her family moved to Winston-Salem from Allentown, Pa., in summer 2017.

In 2018, she opened a working studio in Sixteen Over Six Artist Studio in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.