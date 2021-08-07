Local mixed-media artist uses her creativity to bring life to ordinary objects in not so ordinary ways

When I’m working, I often think of a quote by Carl Sagan: “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it, we go nowhere.”

I try to let myself go in the studio. Whichever medium I’m working in — ceramic, cement, assemblage — it seems to be in charge, and I’m just along for the ride; at its command if you will. That seems the best way to get somewhere.

My animals seem to take on individual personalities. My mosaic and assemblage work comes together through a very time- consuming process of finding just the right object to convey the concept I’m attempting. Some people refer to the process as being in the moment or flow. Everything fades away except the piece in front of me.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?