Local mixed-media artist uses her creativity to bring life to ordinary objects in not so ordinary ways

Artist Lisa Strout works in different mediums — from clay to architectural cement to mosaic and assemblage.
For more than 20 years, she has been working in 2-D and 3-D.
Her artwork incudes hard mosaic pillows, whimsical animals, ceramic totems and ceramic chocolates.
In 2010, while living in Oregon, she was invited to show her chocolates at a chocolate festival.
“I set up my little booth and it said, ‘ceramic chocolates,’” Strout said.
As people stopped by to check out her chocolates, they kept inquiring about the flavors and what was inside them.
“They wanted to eat them,” she said.
Finally, Strout had to put up a sign that read, ‘‘These are not edible. These are ceramic chocolates inside and out.”
A native of Salem, Mass., Strout has lived in different parts of the United States, Europe and Asia. She has a culinary arts degree and has studied food history.
Before becoming a full-time artist in 2002, she worked for several years in the wine industry.
Originally as an artist, Strout did mosaics — architectural pieces such as fireplace installations and showers for homes.
“When I went fulltime, I expanded that into sculptural mosaics, so I started building animals and garden furniture out of this architectural cement that I use,” she said.
Her work has won awards and has been in numerous juried exhibits, invitationals, galleries and is in private collections throughout the United States.
Strout and her husband, Jim Taber, moved to Winston-Salem in 2018.
She recently opened a working studio at the corner of Trade and Sixth streets in the Downtown Arts District.
She said it is important for an artist to have a place where people can visit and view their works.
“For me, it’s not just seeing the work,” Strout said. “It’s interacting with people and seeing their reaction to my work.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: In a word, “fun.” In my sculpture, I try to bring life to ordinary objects in ways that are not ordinary: ceramic chocolates, hard mosaic pillows, whimsical animals. My goal is to have viewers be disarmed by them, seeing something that should be edible as inedible, something hard that should be soft, animals that aren’t realistic. With wall art, I am more concentrated on movement and patterns; events or concepts interpreted as color and motion.
When I’m working, I often think of a quote by Carl Sagan: “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it, we go nowhere.”
I try to let myself go in the studio. Whichever medium I’m working in — ceramic, cement, assemblage — it seems to be in charge, and I’m just along for the ride; at its command if you will. That seems the best way to get somewhere.
My animals seem to take on individual personalities. My mosaic and assemblage work comes together through a very time- consuming process of finding just the right object to convey the concept I’m attempting. Some people refer to the process as being in the moment or flow. Everything fades away except the piece in front of me.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I have always had a creative streak, dabbling in different mediums to see what fit. I started learning mosaic over 20 years ago and found it really spoke to me. I did architectural pieces, such as fireplaces, backsplashes and showers. Then I wanted to explore the 3-D side of mosaic, so I learned how to create sculpture using a lightweight cement product, which I cover in tile and found objects. But I couldn’t find all the bright, vibrant colors I wanted, so I learned to make ceramic tile. And, of course, that led to working with ceramic in 3-D. Lately, I’ve been layering different color paint on a panel, then shaving images into the layers with wood gouges. It’s an exciting challenge trying to get it to “talk” to me.
I used to get so frustrated if I was at an impasse with a piece or a technique. Now, I’ve learned to walk away if I feel like I’m forcing it or I’m stuck. Sometimes I come back, and sometimes, I don’t. I’ve learned to trust the process.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Antoni Gaudi, of course. Dan Namingha for his use of color and line. My mentor, Tina Ayers, who is a well-known artist in the Bay Area. And, most recently, Clifton Taylor, who is right here in Winston-Salem. His ability to capture light in his work has me wanting to explore that more.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Only the biggest? Finding time to make all the pieces dancing in my head come to life. As soon as one is out, another appears.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It brings me joy — whether I’m making it or looking at someone else’s work. But art is about more than just expressing oneself creatively. It’s about critical thinking, confidence and pushing yourself. Making art helps me appreciate others’ efforts in the creative world. It’s scary putting yourself out there for others to judge.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Keep pushing your limits, and don’t get discouraged. On a practical level, don’t ignore the business end of what you’re doing. You have to be visible. Treat your work as a real business if you want to earn a living doing it. I think that’s the most challenging part for any artist.
