Local musicians provide musical performances at vaccination sites in Winston-Salem

Jeff Lindsay, the chief operating officer for Novant Health, said that having music at its vaccination center at Hanes Mall is more than about people getting shots in their arms.

Lindsay said the vaccination center is “really about healing and hope, getting people back to the things that they love doing and the places that they love doing them. So many of those places have been shuttered over the last year and people have missed that. We think it just makes sense to have music at our vaccination center because it can be so healing.”

He said the vaccination center at full compacity can handle up to 7,000 patients a day.

“But we didn’t want it to feel like an assembly line or a vaccine factory,” Lindsay said. “We wanted it to feel like the remarkable experience that we want our patients to encounter no matter where they come to Novant Health.”

In addition, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has teamed up with the Forsyth County Health Department to bring musical performances to the health department’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday now through March 31. Performers will receive honoraria from The Arts Council’s Artist Relief Fund.