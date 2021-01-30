Local pastor has been building guitars as a passion for years, hopes his craftsmanship will one day sustain him in ministry

Typically, he builds one guitar at a time but is currently working on three that will go to customers in Pennsylvania.

“What I like to do when it comes to the necks (of the guitar), I like to shape that to what the player wants. I’d rather just make one trip to Pennsylvania as opposed to three,” he said laughing.

Dease prefers having customers in his shop as he works on the shape of a guitar’s neck but has not been able to do that in these coronavirus times.

He asks his customers to make a mood board that he said is “sort of pictures or phrases that embody the essence of what they want in a guitar.”

“It’s a way to sort of keep what the person is shooting for in mind but still gives me license to do what I want to do,” he said.

Friends and teachers

Bill Tobiassen, a luthier in Winston-Salem, introduced Dease to woodworking and guitar building in 2014.

He said he and Dease exchange ideas all the time.

“Zach is a very good luthier,” Tobiassen said. “He’s creative and he’s done some things that nobody has tried before.”