Local pastor has been building guitars as a passion for years, hopes his craftsmanship will one day sustain him in ministry

When he's not working as a pastor or taking care of his newborn, Zach Dease builds guitars, specifically flat tops.
As a luthier, he spends from 150 to 200 hours making each guitar.
“It all depends on the level of detail and decoration that a person wants,” Dease said. “Certain models require additional bending of the wood.”
He has completed his 19th guitar and is working on Nos. 20-24.
Dease lives in Advance with his wife, Jamie, and their infant daughter. He has been a pastor at Macedonia Moravian Church since 2016.
He started building guitars in 2014, a few years after inheriting a workshop of machinery and tools when his maternal grandfather, Everette Edwards, died in 2008. The shop machinery, hand tools, clamps and some toolboxes were a gift from his grandmother, Ethelene Edwards of Winston-Salem.
Over the years, Dease upgraded the machinery and tools, and now works out of a large basement in a traditional ranch house.
With a 6-month-old baby at home, he tends to run his machines during the day then do his quiet work at night.
“The bedroom and the nursery are right above the power tools,” he said.
The guitar maker
A native of Winston-Salem, Dease, 34, is a graduate of Reynolds High School and has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Appalachian State University. He is also a graduate of Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem, Pa.
In addition to being a pastor and luthier, he is a skiing instructor and a race coach at Sugar Mountain Resort.
When it comes to playing the guitar, Dease said he is a “humble chord strummer.”
“I have no real understanding of musical theory or anything like that,” he said. “I’ve always been better with my hands. When I realized very quickly that I would never be the level of player that I wanted to be, that’s when the focus on building crept in.”
He said his younger brother, Tyler Dease, a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and his grandmother, a piano and organ player, are the true musicians in the family.
He said his brother always had instruments lying around the house.
“One day, I picked up one of the ones he wasn’t playing, and it was a guitar, and I liked it,” he said.
Dease, who has always had a love for music, started listening to Flatt & Scruggs as a child then became interested in the Carter Family in his early 20s.
“My guitar-building teacher is now having me get into jazz and all sorts of stuff,” he said, referring to James Condino, a master luthier in Asheville.
Dease’s wife and other family members bought him private guitar building lessons with Condino for his 30th birthday.
He said all family members help him in some way, including his mother, Mitzi Dease, who often cleans his shop.
Dease constantly listens to the sounds that come from the woods he uses to make his guitars.
For example, when he carves guitar braces that go on the underside of the top of a guitar in a specific pattern, he continuously taps on the outside of the top to hear what sound it creates.
He added that different types of woods create different sounds and that a guitar could have as many as 10 species of wood in it or as few as three or four species.
“You can hear a distinct note in Brazilian rosewood, whereas Ebony has a very distinct clink sound,” he said.
Dease got this quote from Condino: “The wood is always talking to you.”
His biggest challenge in making guitars is learning to fix his mistakes.
“There’s a lot of detail involved, and there’s a very small margin of error,” he said.
Typically, he builds one guitar at a time but is currently working on three that will go to customers in Pennsylvania.
“What I like to do when it comes to the necks (of the guitar), I like to shape that to what the player wants. I’d rather just make one trip to Pennsylvania as opposed to three,” he said laughing.
Dease prefers having customers in his shop as he works on the shape of a guitar’s neck but has not been able to do that in these coronavirus times.
He asks his customers to make a mood board that he said is “sort of pictures or phrases that embody the essence of what they want in a guitar.”
“It’s a way to sort of keep what the person is shooting for in mind but still gives me license to do what I want to do,” he said.
Friends and teachers
Bill Tobiassen, a luthier in Winston-Salem, introduced Dease to woodworking and guitar building in 2014.
He said he and Dease exchange ideas all the time.
“Zach is a very good luthier,” Tobiassen said. “He’s creative and he’s done some things that nobody has tried before.”
Condino, who has been building instruments for more than 40 years, said it has been a pleasure getting to know Dease as a person and he now considers him a friend.
“His personality comes out in his work,” Condino said. “He’s an interesting guy. He is definitely an open-minded young guy.”
He said Dease already has a chosen career as a pastor, but he thinks he also has a nice chance for a career as an instrument builder.
Adam Goodrich, a pastor at Friedland Moravian Church in Winston-Salem and friend of Dease, has a guitar that Dease built for him.
He said he appreciates the fact that Dease asks customers for a playlist of the type of music they will play with the instrument and listens to that playlist while he builds a guitar.
“He knew I wanted to have a good, deep bass response to my guitar so he listened to a lot of musical artists, different genres,” Goodrich said.
He found it cool that Dease will customize guitars the way customers want them made.
“You don’t really find that many places,” he said.
A passion
Initially, Dease considered his guitar building a light hobby.
Then he remembered advice he received once from a ministry supervisor through the Moravian Church: “People wait until they retire to find what they are passionate about and then realize they don’t have the skills they want to have at that age.”
That got him to thinking about learning how to become a master luthier now instead of much later in life.
“I would love to be able to sustain myself in ministry off of building guitars,” Dease said.
He also wants to raise awareness of the Moravian Church and his faith.
All his guitars feature three things — a bridge design that’s his interpretation of the bottom of the lily of the valley flower; the acronym “VAN+ES”; and a piece of scripture.
“VAN+ES” is inlaid in mother of pearl on the instrument’s headstock. It stands for the Latin term Vicit agnus noster, eum sequamur. The English equivalent is “Our lamb has conquered; let us follow him.”
The scripture, which is called a watch word, goes on the inside of the guitar’s top.
“I can tell you about it and not do it in a way that’s annoying and preaches to you about what you believe,” Dease said.
