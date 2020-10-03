Local poet Terri Kirby Erickson’s sixth book of poetry to be released by Press 53 based in Winston-Salem

The gift

Erickson’s poems have appeared in many literary publications, and she has won prizes for her poetry, including the Joy Harjo Poetry Prize for a poem about the death of her brother, Tommy Kirby, who died when he was 20.

She said the death of her brother was a pivotal time in her life.

Erickson is also still grieving the loss of her parents, Tom and Loretta Kirby, who died last year.

“They died six months apart,” Erickson said. “It was a terrible blow. I was really close to my parents.”

The poetry she has written about her parents are some of her favorite poems.

“They were married for 63 years and they had such a wonderful relationship and were such wonderful parents,” she said.

Erickson’s new book is an eclectic collection of poetry. In her author’s note, she writes about the deaths of her parents, the grief and shock that follows the passing of parents, as well as the love that lives on.

“It is not a book of poetry necessarily about loss,” Erickson said. “It’s a book about the beauty that surrounds us in the world, falling in love with the world and appreciating all the beauty and the gift that is life.”