Local pop artist, singer/songwriter and multidisciplinary artist Shermar releases single

In 2016, he was diagnosed as having dyscalculia and the same doctor who gave him the diagnosis suggested that he may have savant syndrome because of his learning differences and his prowess in regard to art and music, he said.

Savant syndrome is a condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain abilities far in excess of average such as rapid calculation or artist ability.

One day, Davis would like to get tested to see if he has the condition.

In 2018, he lost everything because a fire in his home in Greensboro, he said, and moved to Winston-Salem.

The artist

Because he has always wanted to be an artist, Davis is big on style and fashion. In preparation for that, when he was about 15, he started buying high-end pieces of clothing.

“I knew I wanted to come into the arena of pop musicianship and present myself in a way that was comparable to other stars like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga,” Davis said.

He compares his style to Björk, an Icelandic singer-songwriter.