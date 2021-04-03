Local sculptor Duncan Lewis does welded metals he calls “industrial folk art” and more

Teaching sculpture and drawing has always been a part-time thing for me, but for the last 15 years or so, I have been doing commissions, large and small, public and private. In many ways I am still doing what I have always done, making expressionistic animal art, primarily in metal. It is my intention to move away from commissions and return to doing work “for myself,” but if an interesting proposal comes along, I’ll usually check it out. I’d like to think that each new sculpture I do is part of an ongoing progression, and that the best is yet to come.

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: I have always been and continue to be a student of European and non-European art history. During my undergraduate studies, I majored in anthropology, which had a positive influence on my sculpture career with its emphasis on world cultures and non-Western cultures. I was very fortunate to have two strong sculpture teachers and role models, namely my grandfather William Gratwick and the German sculptor Lothar Kestenbaum with whom I studied and apprenticed for in San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico over a period of 12 years.