Local visual artist scratched an itch to paint and is now on a mission

Now, she does mostly acrylic and oil paintings from florals and animals to seascapes and still life artwork.

“I would like to paint very large skyscapes,” Hagaman said.

In January, Hagaman was juried into the Downtown Arts District Association’s new artist collective called The DADA Collective.

“I appreciated them giving me the opportunity to show with them,” she said.

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: I like to think my paintings bring an element of joy to a space. Most of my paintings are filled with color and abundance. As an interior designer, there’s probably always that thought in the back of my mind, “Is this something that will be really interesting or beautiful on a wall?” So, it’s not just the art itself, but will it enhance someone’s space?

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?