Local visual artist scratched an itch to paint and is now on a mission

Painter and interior designer Tori Hagaman uses the tag line “Artist on a Mission” because her paintings are used, in part, as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit called Hydrating Humanity in Winston-Salem.
Started by Matt Peterson, the lead pastor of Awake Church, Hydrating Humanity builds wells in Africa, primarily in Kenya and Tanzania.
“To date, they have dug and maintained over 700 wells,” Hagaman said.
She said that 25% of the proceeds from her paintings — after any commissions to galleries — go to her account with the nonprofit.
She has raised enough to build one well and is on the way to raising money for a second one.
“I feel so differently now when I turn on the tap in the kitchen,” she said. “I’m so much more mindful of what a luxury that is and how I’ve always taken water for granted.”
Hagaman, who is from Winston-Salem, does custom interior design, primarily residential work.
She went into the interior design business with her mother, Vicki Hagaman, about 35 years ago.
In 2016, her desire to paint came out of nowhere.
“It was like an itch that you had to scratch,” she said. “I couldn’t ignore it and it kept growing.”
Now, she does mostly acrylic and oil paintings from florals and animals to seascapes and still life artwork.
“I would like to paint very large skyscapes,” Hagaman said.
In January, Hagaman was juried into the Downtown Arts District Association’s new artist collective called The DADA Collective.
“I appreciated them giving me the opportunity to show with them,” she said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I like to think my paintings bring an element of joy to a space. Most of my paintings are filled with color and abundance. As an interior designer, there’s probably always that thought in the back of my mind, “Is this something that will be really interesting or beautiful on a wall?” So, it’s not just the art itself, but will it enhance someone’s space?
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I had never painted until six years ago, when this burning desire (no exaggeration) began to grow in me to paint. Seeing that I had zero talent in the art arena, it was a perplexing and frustrating place to be. I signed up for a course and quickly realized I was in over my head. That class was really for ladies who had painted together for years with a wonderful teacher who roamed the room for those needing a tip or solution. I hardly knew the difference between oil and acrylic and certainly knew nothing about composition, values, which brushes to use, etc. l had the basics required to produce something decent. The teacher wisely pointed me to online courses which I have taken over the years.
I really like online teaching because you see close-ups of the palette, brush strokes, etc., and you can hear the artist explain why they are making certain decisions. Decision making is key. Seventy-five percent of painting for me is mental. You’ve got to know how to think about it.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: One of the things I did early on was to look at paintings online and select a number that really appealed to me. I then spent time figuring out the common denominators in those paintings to help me develop a style that seemed to be “my language.” There were a couple of artists who offered “serious” courses (serious money-wise) that I invested in early on — one was Phil Starke, a landscape painter, and one was Dreama Perry, a colorful floral and landscape artist. They both helped me to learn the basics. You’ve got to learn the basics or you’ll never grow correctly.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: I’ve had many along the way, but now my biggest challenge is that I have been at a plateau for a while. I know there is much more in me. I can feel it, but I’m waiting to see it expressed on the canvas.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: There’s something about starting with a blank canvas, having a vision for where you want to go, and then to see those puzzle pieces start to evolve. Some paintings are a real joyful experience to paint while others are frustrating to the max. But when one just flows out of you, flows off the brush, and comes together beautifully, oh, what a sweet and savory experience. I talk to God a lot when I’m painting. That always makes it time well spent.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Talk to yourself like you would talk to another artist. You would encourage them. Be kind to yourself.
Don’t get caught up in the trap of thinking the art is a reflection of you. It’s something you created, but it’s not who you are as a person. If people respond favorably to your art, that’s great. But if you don’t separate yourself from the paintings or things you’re creating and people are not responsive, then you can end up feeling bad about yourself. Keep a clean line there.
Start with small canvases. Don’t invest a week of time in a large canvas when you’re just starting out. Hone your skills on smaller spaces and then work up.
Pick up the brush you want to use. Then put it down and go up one to two sizes. That’s probably the correct size you need.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.