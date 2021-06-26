Long time coming: A highlight of local Juneteenth celebrations, Owens Daniels’ exhibition remains on view at the Milton Rhodes Center

Studio portraiture, street photography, content-charged texts and digital technology make for a potent combination in the work of Owens Daniels.

Daniels has been producing powerful, text-augmented photographic pieces for several years. Recently he has compiled a strong body of work documenting local street protests. Prolific and persistent, he has exhibited his work in a number of local shows.

His art emphasizes African American culture and identity, so it’s fitting that it was highlighted in this month’s local celebration of Juneteenth, marking the anniversary of slavery’s end in the United States in 1965.

Daniels’ exhibition “When the Revolution Comes” opened in mid-June at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. It brings together selected pieces from at least four bodies of work, including several images he has shown locally within the past two years. These range from proud portraits of ordinary people to more journalistic shots of protesters and police on the streets.