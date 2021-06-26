Long time coming: A highlight of local Juneteenth celebrations, Owens Daniels’ exhibition remains on view at the Milton Rhodes Center

Studio portraiture, street photography, content-charged texts and digital technology make for a potent combination in the work of Owens Daniels.
Daniels has been producing powerful, text-augmented photographic pieces for several years. Recently he has compiled a strong body of work documenting local street protests. Prolific and persistent, he has exhibited his work in a number of local shows.
His art emphasizes African American culture and identity, so it’s fitting that it was highlighted in this month’s local celebration of Juneteenth, marking the anniversary of slavery’s end in the United States in 1965.
Daniels’ exhibition “When the Revolution Comes” opened in mid-June at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. It brings together selected pieces from at least four bodies of work, including several images he has shown locally within the past two years. These range from proud portraits of ordinary people to more journalistic shots of protesters and police on the streets.
Those insensitive or hostile to the “Black Lives Matter” movement and so-called “critical race theory” aren’t likely to give the show much of a chance. But I suspect most viewers will sympathize with the artist’s socio-political point of view. In addition to its thematic aspect, Daniels’ work also carries a purely visual charge. The combination is crucial to what is evidently his primary aim — stimulating thoughts that extend beyond the image.
The show’s title is a timeless phrase, nowadays employed by ironists at least as often as revolutionists. Appropriating it as the title for this group of works, Daniels wields it sincerely, as an expression of optimism and hope for fundamental social change — essentially the same message Sam Cooke delivered in his classic ballad, “A Change is Gonna Come.”
Among the earlier series represented in the show is one that juxtaposes dramatically lighted portraits of ordinary African Americans with blocks of bold-face text emphasizing racial disparities in the United States. A tight close-up of a young black woman wearing hoop earrings, for example, is paired with a text that reads, “AMERICA WANTS BLUE EYES. DOES SHE WANT ME?”
In other studio portraits Daniels dispenses with texts and instead relies on props, costumes and expressive models to catch eyes and carry messages. In “Brown Paper Bag,” a young, black woman, barefoot and bare-legged sits on a pedestal surrounded by empty brown-paper shopping bags identical to the one she lifts from her head, almost enough to expose her face.
This image is from a larger series showcased last year in Daniels’ solo exhibition at SECCA. It references longstanding but rarely discussed hierarchies of skin tone within African American culture, and specifically the use of brown bag paper as a standard for skin color and social status.
In another powerful, text-free studio portrait, Daniels dressed a slim, androgynous, dark-skinned model in a black suit and top hat — likewise tipped forward to conceal the face — and posed the model sitting on a toilet in front of a big U.S. flag. It’s an audacious image — reminiscent of a Prince album cover — and Daniels gave it an audacious title, “G.O.A.T.,” which stands for Greatest of All Time.
Daniels employs an actual toilet as a sculptural element in his installation “HB2,” which references North Carolina’s infamous “bathroom bill,” aka the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act. Passed into law in 2016 by the state legislature and signed by then-Governor Pat McCrory, the bill was clearly aimed at discriminating against transgender individuals, and it was later repealed.
Daniels’ satirical comment on this political fiasco centers on another studio photograph, which also incorporates a toilet and a U.S. flag. Posed with these props is a young, drably attired woman — or is she really a woman? — holding a broom and a mop. In addition to commenting on an absurd, unjust law, the piece references Gordon Parks’ iconic 1942 photograph “American Gothic,” except that Daniels’ subject is white.
In a far more sobering vein is “Mary Turner,” Daniels’ re-imagination of a historical scene centering on the brutal lynching and murder of a pregnant black woman in Georgia in 1918. This image features a defiant-looking, young, brown-skinned woman bound with rope, emerging from darkness that might symbolize buried histories.
Daniels previously showed this piece in the Davis Gallery with a series of photographs and photo-based installations prominently incorporating ropes. The reference was not only to this country’s shameful history of unpunished lynchings but also to the metaphorical ropes that bind people to historically reinforced, prejudicial viewpoints.
A little more than half of the photos in this show — 10 out of the 19 — document moments during local street protests over police brutality and related social issues. Rather than presenting them as straightforward documentary photos, Daniels digitally enhanced them to maximize light-dark contrasts and brighten them chromatically, and he printed them on canvas so they resemble paintings.
Especially powerful is an image of a man shouting into a bullhorn on a stage surrounded by protestors wearing masks and holding “BLACK LIVES MATTER” signs. Daniels calls attention to it by giving it a biblical title, “The Sermon on the Mount.” It’s one of the show’s several canvas-printed images that Daniels employed as panels in an installation earlier this year at Artworks Gallery.
In closing, it’s worth noting that Daniels’ exhibition will be up during and after Independence Day, to which it also thematically pertains.