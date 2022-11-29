Looking for art by Winston-Salem artists? SECCA sale has you - and your walls - covered

The 2nd Annual Southern Idiom Holiday Art Sale will open Dec. 10 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, featuring more than 50 works of art by 17 Winston-Salem artists.

The event will kick off with a holiday party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day, offering cookies, coffee and seasonal snacks in the historic Hanes House at SECCA.

The holiday art sale will be open during the museum’s regular hours through Jan. 31.

This year’s participating artists are Kevin Calhoun, Emily Clare, Owens Daniels, Terri Dowell-Dennis, Aimée García, Sharon Hardin, Taylor Hayes, Alix Hitchcock, Ashley Johnson, Carlos Montes de Oca, Travis Phillips, Jaeson Pitt, Jessica Singerman, Cindy Taplin, Nicole Uzzell, Will Willner and Mona Wu.

“It’s our Southern Idiom artists,” Sherri Esquivel-Peterson, SECCA’s gallery manager said. “It’s the alum from the past few years. I’m giving them the opportunity to sell some more of their works during the holidays.”

Started in 2017, SECCA's Southern Idiom exhibition series is focused on elevating and celebrating the work of Winston-Salem artists. Works on view in Southern Idiom are available for purchase.

“The last few years, we’ve exhibited at least eight artists a year once a month,” Esquivel-Peterson said.

But there will be some upcoming changes to the exhibition series.

“We’re still going to have the Southern Idiom exhibitions, but we’re not going to have it eight times a year,” Esquivel-Peterson said.

She said the 2021 holiday sale was a success and artists were excited about it.

“I’m hoping this will be a tradition,” Esquivel-Peterson said.

Artworks in the 2022 event will include realism, fiber, abstract pieces as well as sculptures.

“There’s something for everyone, and there’s a wide range of prices,” Esquivel-Peterson said.

During the holiday sale, the Southern Idiom gallery turns into a gift shop at SECCA, which means the museum will also offer new SECCA items from apparel to paper goods.

Artists Singerman and Taplin had some of their artwork on display at last year’s event and will have several pieces in the 2022 holiday art sale.

“It feels like a real honor to be in that group of artists,” Singerman said.

As a painter, Singerman does a blend of abstracts and landscapes, and will have abstract interior spaces on display at SECCA.

Describing her oil on wood paintings in the holiday sale, Singerman said, “…through the careful arrangement of shapes and color, I envision creating space for conversations – hopefully the kind of exchanges that bring real profound understanding. Is this too much to want for my work? Maybe, but making art is in itself a hopeful act, and so it helps me feel optimistic.”

She said SECCA does a good job of hanging pieces for the shows.

“Everything looks amazing,” Singerman said. “That’s always really nice.”

All of Taplin’s paintings for the event are acrylic on canvas.

“My paintings are fairly realistic,” Taplin said.

Two of her works are "The Giants II,” featuring redwood trees, and "Autumn Evening-Salem Parkway,” which looks up at Salem Parkway from Research Parkway in Winston-Salem.

“I like it because it’s got some good geometry,” Taplin said. “There are some nice shadows in it.”

Her paintings don't include people.

“I can paint a busy scene – a scene that has all the things in it – and take all the people out,” Taplin said. “I try to make them quiet.”

She likes the fact that SECCA is bringing in local artists for the holiday sale.

Hardin will be exhibiting six framed watercolors varying in size from 17-inches by 27-inches to 11-inches by 12-inches.

“They vary thematically, but all are images based on the seasons...partially abstract visions,” Hardin said.

Hardin and her husband, Will Willner, are also back this year after participating in the 2021 holiday art sale.

“The SECCA holiday show is a great venue to make your work available to a new audience as well as existing clientele-while also supporting SECCA,” Hardin said.