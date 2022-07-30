Many of the works in “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism” exhibition on display at Reynolda are from local sources

The latest exhibition at Reynolda House Museum of American Art took five years to assemble.

Its display in the museum was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic for two years. Originally, the museum planned to display it in fall 2020.

“We had to shift our schedule because of quarantine,” said Allison Slaby, Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s curator.

Now, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism” is on display through Dec. 31.

Reynolda assembled 41 works of art for the exhibition, 28 of which are from private collectors in the Winston-Salem area.

The works “reflect the glittering cityscapes, shiny storefront windows and sleek automobiles that are indicative of the period and the style of photorealism,” Reynolda said in a news release.

“Beginning in the 1960s, a small group of artists began examining their world through photographs and then creating paintings and prints that mimic those photographs with extraordinary precision,” Reynolda said.

The exhibition features multiple artists considered pioneers of the style, including Robert Cottingham, Robert Bechtle, Richard Estes, Jack Mendenhall, Richard Mclean, Ralph Goings, Ron Kleeman, Audrey Flack, Don Eddy, Janet Fish, Chuck Close and Ben Schonzeit.

“I think one of the most intriguing aspects of the exhibition is just how hyper-realistic the paintings are,” Slaby said. “You have to keep reminding yourself, ‘OK, I’m not looking at a photograph. I am looking at a painting or a print based on a photograph.’ The virtuosic skill that these artists bring to their works of art is really intriguing.”

She said they toyed with the idea of titling it “This is Not a Photograph.”

Slaby, who curated “Chrome Dreams,” said reactions to the exhibit have been good.

“On social media, I’ve seen ‘Fantastic exhibition. Amazing exhibition.’ That’s been fun, especially since we’ve been working on it for so long, for it finally to be on the walls of the museum,” she said.

The paintings on loan for “Chrome Dreams” came from private collections in Winston-Salem, as well as from Wake University through the Mark H. Reece Collection of Student-Acquired Contemporary Art, Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG, High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, S.C., Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

‘Hubcap’

Noteworthy paintings in the exhibition include Flack’s “Bounty” from 1978 and Schonzeit’s “Englishtown Jewels” from 1971.

But at the heart of the exhibit is a newly acquired work called “Hubcap” painted in 2021 by Estes, a pre-eminent photorealist artist.

“Hubcap” is also the latest addition to the museum’s permanent collection.

Estes was one of the early architects of the style of photorealism. At 90, he continues as a prolific artist.

“Hubcap represents the best of Estes’s work as he skillfully combines highly reflective surfaces, evident in his early work, with his growing interest in the natural world,” Slaby said in a news release.

She said Reynolda officials hope to inspire visitors and get them to rethink how photography and painting intersect through the collection of works in “Chrome Dreams.”

Reynolda said: “In the shiny, reflective surface of a new Volkswagen Beetle’s fender, Estes captured a scene of coastal Maine. Banded layers represent a grassy foreground, teal-colored water, dark pine trees and a cerulean blue sky studded with white clouds. The painting is strongly vertical, and the composition is compressed onto a narrow board.

“The landscape, rather than horizontal, thrusts dramatically upward in an emphatic diagonal. The curves and planes of the car parts — the bulging fender, the flat metallic car door and the circular gas-cap cover — distort the landscape and divide it into different zones in the painting. Estes skillfully represents different textures — the rubber tire, flat gray hubcap and shiny metal car body and chrome trim.”

“Hubcap feels like it belongs at Reynolda,” said Allison Perkins, executive director of Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. “In acquiring this work, Reynolda is reaffirming its commitment to adding exceptional works from artists who are leaders in their fields for the enjoyment of museum visitors for generations to come.”

David and Scottie Neill donated money for the purchase of the painting. David Neill is the immediate past president of the Reynolda House Board of Directors for 2020-22.

When he made the contribution, Neill said his desire in donating the piece was “to enable Reynolda to collect art that prompts conversation, learning and curiosity, and that fulfills the collection priorities of the museum.”

Photorealism-inspired

Reynolda got the idea to do an exhibition about photorealism five years ago.

In 2017, Slaby was visiting a private collection in Winston-Salem.

“I walked into this collector’s living room, and this enormous Richard Estes screen print was hanging over his couch. I just stopped in my tracks, and I said, ‘What is that?’ It turned out that he had something like 13 more Richard Estes screen prints. Since then, he has acquired another Richard Estes screen print. I knew then that I could use that collection as the nucleus of the exhibition.”

Next, Reynolda cast its net wider and looked at what some of its peer institutions might have to offer and other additional works it could get on loan to the museum.

Then officials at Reynolda talked to Andy Schoelkopf, Estes’s dealer in New York.

Slaby said Schoelkopf told them that Estes had been producing new work during quarantine because of the pandemic.

“He sent us a series of images, and we just absolutely fell in love with ‘Hubcap,’” Slaby said. “It’s the most astonishing painting. When you’re standing in front of it, it’s just so highly illusionistic.”