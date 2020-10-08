METL at UNCSA continues to expand its programs

METL

Ryan Schmaltz came up with the idea for the Immersive Storytelling Residency and has been the director of METL since its start.

“Basically, what we have observed in the last 30 years is we’ve gone through several revolutions in terms of technology,” Schmaltz said.

The first was personal computers followed by the internet and then smartphones.

“What we are on the cusp of here and what we are poised and sort of ready for is the next revolution, which is immersive,” he said.

He uses the word “immersive” as an umbrella term for virtual reality and augmented reality.

“Virtual reality is when you put on a head set and you are taken to an entirely different place, and augmented reality is when you overlay your surroundings with digital content,” Schmaltz said.

He said the world will eventually be one in which people will no longer consume digital information in square formats (screens). Instead, there will be the ability for digital content to be immersed around them in a variety of ways.