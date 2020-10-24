Mona King's art inspired by nature. Winston-Salem artist's work on display at Milton Rhodes Center

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: The arts, design and construction industry continues to be minimally represented by minorities. Research data shows we represent 2% to 3% in all these professions. It has not changed during my career and that is unfortunate. As a result, many do not practice art or remain in the design field due to lack of opportunity and recognition. Getting my foot in the door as an entrepreneur is continuously challenging. Once I left corporate, it seems my value was tied to my title, the corporation and not my abilities.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: It calms me, it provides a time and place for me to be creative without boundaries. I am not a fan of boundaries or restrictions. I have been fortunate to be the first in many areas of responsibilities in my career but that can also be lonely when you look around a room and you are the only representation as a female, minority, now I can also add the age factor.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Art is a business and should be taught as one. If it is not, research and teach yourself. Fortunately, there are more educational institutions teaching this. The Kenan Institute for the Arts at UNC School of the Arts is one locally through its Creative Catalyst Certificate program. Universities are also recognizing the value of liberal art, arts degrees and the correlation to problem solving and critical thinking. Design thinking is the most recent business buzzword. I have always believed it is the same as critical thinking and empathy which are key components of the arts. We are more challenged now due to the pandemic, however many problems have been solved by arts-based, maker businesses. Professional art and design is not a hobby or part time craft. The value the arts bring to the world is immense in all areas. Artists and creatives need to find their niche, to enable others to see their value. We are also intuitively collaborative when necessary. Creative minds feed off other creative energy.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

