Mount Tabor United Methodist Church presents “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibit

Fran Bates Oates of Clemmons also volunteered to help with the exhibit. She was partly interested in the exhibit because she teaches a “Social Justice and Me” course, which she wrote, at Appalachian State University.

In the course, “We talk about the Green Book, and we talk about redlining,” Oates said.

She found out about the Green Book as a child.

“I didn’t know it was a book like I would go to the shelf and get a book to read” Oates said. “But we lived in Hampton, Va. My mother’s family lived in Raleigh, and my father’s family lived in Durham. And in order to come down those two-lane highways to get from Hampton, Va., to Durham, N.C., you had to find where you could have your children to go to the bathroom, where you could eat, and we knew exactly where to go.

“My father had that information. And he seemed to have papers all of the time, rather than a book. But we knew we could stop at a place in Murfreesboro, Va., and we knew that was a place where Negroes could go and use the bathroom and get something to eat.”

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church recently invited local social studies teachers to view the exhibit.