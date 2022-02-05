N.C. Black Repertory Company will award scholarships

The N.C. Black Repertory Company, in partnership with Southeastern Theatre Conference and Black Theatre Network, will present the inaugural Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artist Awards at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival from Aug. 1-6 in Winston-Salem.
The Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artists Awards will present six scholarships to acting, directing and design students (two in each discipline) to attend the NBTF, the 2023 Southeastern Theatre Conference and the 2023 Black Theatre Network Conference.
NC Black Rep Artistic Director Jackie Alexander says events like these play a crucial role in a student’s career by introducing them to industry veterans and the academic/professional theatre community, allowing them to showcase their work and providing future learning/work opportunities.
Alexander realizes that economics dictate which students are allowed to experience such events. “I’ve spoken with countless instructors who bemoan the fact that many talented kids can’t capitalize on these opportunities because it’s simply too expensive; this program is our first step in attempting to rectify that dynamic.”
To level the playing field, there will be no application fees, auditions/application materials will be submitted virtually and travel/housing/per diems will be provided, assuring no student’s exclusion because of financial constraints.
SETC’s yearly conference allows students to audition for undergraduate and graduate academic programs across the country, along with Summer Stock theatre opportunities.
In addition to opportunities at NC Black Rep and BTN, SETC will encourage and financially support its professional company constituents to hire these emerging Black artists through its Ready-to-Direct, Ready-to-Design, Professional Auditions and Staffing Development Matching Grants.
The National Endowment for the Arts has approved a grant in the amount of $10,000 to support this project.
The awards are named in honor of Mabel P. Robinson, a Broadway/Television/Film veteran, educator and former Artistic Director of NC Black Rep.
Robinson said, “I’m truly humbled and honored to have my name attached to an award that will allow new emerging artists to be exposed to people, organizations and events that will direct them to the right and positive opportunities. These opportunities will enhance and help them to strengthen the art form in which they are interested. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Submission dates and instructions are at: www.ncblackrep.org/2022-mabelrobinson-emergingartists.